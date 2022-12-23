Miami currently has the 5th-ranked class nationally with 19 blue-chip prospects. Despite a 5-7 record Miami has one of the most impressive classes in the country with two five-stars signed (Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola) and still waiting on the signing of five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. Some players in this 2023 class can make an immediate impact much like freshmen Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly did last year. Here are some players that I think will get playing time in the 2023 season

The big bruising running back may see the field early at Miami. Last year, Miami was riddled with injuries at the position and Miami had two players enter the transfer portal (Jaylan Knighton, Thad Franklin) at the position providing a need for players coming in to make an immediate impact. Miami has Henry Parrish Jr., Don Chaney Jr., and Trevonte Citizen as players that will certainly see the field if healthy, but attrition could see Fletcher get some carries very early in his career.

Offensive line is another position group that was decimated by injuries in 2022. True Freshman Anez Cooper played down the stretch of the season at guard and a similar situation could play out in 2023. Francis Mauigoa will end up as a tackle but could also kick inside to the guard spot to help with team depth. Mauigoa definitely has the size and strength to compete early especially if he hits the offseason workouts hard. Which surely he will.