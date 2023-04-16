When Louisiana native Lance Guidry officially took over as defensive coordinator earlier this year, most were expecting Miami's recruiting scope to expand to his home state. The start of prospects committing from "The Bayou" started Sunday afternoon with the commitment of cornerback Dylan Day. Miami offered Day shortly after Guidry assumed the DC position in early February of this year. "Coach Guidry and I definitely have that connection," Day said. "Talking with him there is a real genuine vibe that I’ve only felt at 'The U.' I feel like Miami is a great place for me to develop as not only a football player, but as a man. I see a bright future for Miami with the staff and tools that they have there."

Guidry has a relationship with Day's coaches at his high school Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, LA. Miami recognized his talents and invited him for a visit along with his mother and stepfather two weeks ago. "The visit was honestly great," Day said. "It was honestly very special. Getting to know the staff, players, and other recruits was really special. Just those two days that I was there I learned a lot of history of The University of Miami. The school itself has a lot of tradition as well as the football program, which is big. But I would say the highlight of my time there was getting that one on one time, sitting down talking football, school, and even life with the coaches." Miami is recruiting him as a nickel corner, but Day can certainly play all three positions in the defensive backfield if needed. He has also played wide receiver as well. "Conversations with people like Coach Guidry and Coach [Jahmil] Addae really stood out because of the simple fact that they gave everything to me real and didn’t sugarcoat it." Day has top-notch speed as he ran the 200m at nearly 21 seconds. Day is actually a three-sport athlete that also plays baseball. A source close to the team had this to say about Day: "The kid has a high IQ and can run. He is very physical. Overall just a great kid."

