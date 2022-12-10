CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.

NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 43-40, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 5-0 run of their own capped by a Terquavion Smith jumper. After Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws with 14:52 left the NC State lead was back to double digits, 52-42, and Joiner added a 3-pointer seconds later to make it 55-43.

Wong hit a jumper and followed it with a 3, Harlond Beverly hit a 3 and Miller scored at the basket to get Miami within 55-53 before Joiner knocked down a 3 to stop the run. Miami finally pulled even with 5:22 left when Beverley dunked. Miller followed with a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark to give Miami a 70-67 lead.