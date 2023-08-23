Miami did well to beef up the defensive backs room in the offseason. The Hurricanes added Davonte Brown from UCF, Jadais Richard from Vanderbilt, and Jaden Davis from Oklahoma via the transfer portal. Miami added Damari Brown and Robert Stafford from the 2023 recruiting class and retained experienced corners Darry Porter Jr. and TeCory Couch. This is arguably the most stacked Miami has been at the position in several years after losing top two defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey to the 2023 NFL Draft. Of all the names mentioned, Couch has been around the Miami program the longest and looks to have a big year in hopes of joining his former teammates as an NFL draftee.

"I still keep in contact with them; those are my guys," Couch said in Wednesday's zoom press conference. "Just to see those guys have success, it's put it in my head that why can't I be next? Just seeing that is amazing; I'm happy for those guys." Now a fifth-year senior, Couch has played both as a boundary corner during his time at the University of Miami and has continued to cross-train at both positions like most of the entire cornerback room. In 2022, Couch registered 32 solo tackles and six pass deflections. The room mainly comprises players who played high football in Broward County, the neighboring county to Miami-Dade. Many have played against each other in high school and essentially grew up with one another.

"All of us, we pretty much grew up together, a lot of us," Davis said. "We have a lot of Broward guys, even the Dade guys, with Kam[ren Kinchens] and James [Williams] being from Dade playing in Broward. We're all brothers, and all the weekends, we can all sit back and watch some preseason football or something, you know. That competition is making us better every day. It's never somebody better than the other...the depth is great and the depth breeds competition between every position, it only makes you better so, I'm loving every part of it." Davis, a redshirt senior, has played much of the star/nickel position in camp but is also playing at outside corner as well. He tallied 35 total tackles and two pass deflections for the Sooners last year. Davis played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), Couch played at Chaminade-Madonna, and Porter and the Browns played at American Heritage (Plantation), all national powerhouses from Broward. "We're all coming out trying to compete and work on your craft and get better every day, Davonte Brown said. "We push each other and stay on top of each other so I feel like our competition is definitely you know helping us stay on top of our game. A lot of us being from Broward County that makes the bond even easier because you know Broward County is different from other places. We talk and do things alike. The bond helps on and off the field to connect and have the brotherhood relationship on the field. Could the Brown brothers start together on the field? Davonte, a fourth-year junior, will likely start on one side at cornerback for the Miami Hurricanes in game one. In three seasons at UCF, Brown totaled 90 tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections, one sack, and one forced fumble. The question that has arisen in fall camp is if his brother Damari will start at some point alongside Davonte. It's something that has never happened throughout their youth and prep playing careers, but it could be a possibility at the college level.

"That's been brought up," Damari said. "That would be cool, though. I'm just taking it one day at a time. If my name's called, that'll be something. That'll be something that is not really heard of. Going out there on the opposite side of your brother, that'll be something dreamed of." The true freshman Brown is being cross-trained at nickel and boundary cornerback positions partially because of his physical nature. The four-star corner was considered by many the best in the state of Florida coming out of high school. "I like how he plays with a physical tenacity. He plays the game like a bully, he likes to be physical," Davonte said. "Playing with my brother that's a thing a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I'm not taking it for granted." The competition at cornerback The Brown brothers have had excellent camps thus far, and so have Porter Jr. and Richard. Richard, a sophomore and a native of Louisiana, is a valuable addition due to his experience in playing every defensive back role.

"In high school I played safety," Richard said. "And at Vandy I played a little safety too and nickel and corner so I feel like I'm strong at all different spots." Fourth-year junior Porter is embracing the competition and feels the depth in the room will better prepare the cornerback group for each game.