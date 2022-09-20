Miami's Depth Concerns At Wide Receiver Is Not a New Problem
The wide receiver room is in dire straits. Within the last two weeks, Miami lost two wide receivers due to injury. Xavier Restrepo is out with a foot injury and Jacolby George is out with a thumb injury. Both are due to be out for 4-6 weeks.
Last Saturday, Miami’s receivers did not show up on a big stage in College Station. Miami failed to get into the end zone for the first time this season and many pointed to the offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to blame. Gattis spoke during Miami’s Monday weekly press conference.
“The challenge for us is that we don’t have so many guys,” said Gattis of the wide receiver room. “There’s six guys playing and that’s all we have. That is a very, very thin scholarship situation. In fact, I don’t know any other school in the country that has this limited amount of wide receivers.”
Miami will have to lean on wide receivers Romello Brinson, Michael Redding III, Key’Shawn Smith, Brashard Smith, Isaiah Thorton, and Colbie Young to carry the wide receiver group for the next month or so. Tyler Van Dyke has confidence that the group will step up and get the job done but it’s the details he believes will make a world of difference.
“With the receivers just details on route depth,” said Van Dyke in Tuesday’s zoom press conference. “Understanding when they have to break out...and then for me just getting with those guys a little bit more and preparing with them a little bit better to have that connection with them.”
The concerns at wide receiver will be an ongoing issue as Miami only has two prospects committed to the 2023 class in Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington. Miami is feeling the repercussions of recruiting misses of Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins that never panned out. Miami may be a surprise choice for four-star Lakeland wide receiver Tyler Williams scheduled to make his choice on September 27th. Miami is still pushing for his last official visit.
Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Payton, the top player for Miami in the 2019 class, and Dazalin Worsham were supposed to be players to help the program with depth concerns but both entered the transfer portal.
Worsham is at Auburn and registered six snaps in a 41-12 loss to Penn State and Payton's last whereabouts were at Alabama A&M where he registered five catches for 35 yards in 2020.
Miami grabbed wide receivers from the transfer portal in recent years to fill in the lack of wider receiver talent.
KJ Osborn and Charleston Rambo were both productive transferring to Miami and became instant starters. This year, Miami brought in Colbie Young who has yet to see significant playing time.
A big problem for the Hurricanes is that they cannot keep the local talent home. Marcus Rosemy (Georgia), John Dunmore (Penn State), Xzavier Henderson (Florida), Bryan Robinson (Florida State), Troy Stellato (Clemson), and Yulkeith Brown (Texas A&M) are just some names from South Florida that chose to take their talents elsewhere.
The 2024 class is where Miami can put its wide receiver recruiting woes to bed. Five-star local talents Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader are both high on the Hurricanes and consider ‘The U’ as one of their top schools if not the top school. Miami is also in the hunt for Ryan Wingo, James Madison, and Chance Robinson.
Miami is in desperate need of wide receiver talent and it seems as if help could be on the way, but not for a while.