Miami's NCAA Tournament Run Fueled By ACC Play

The day before their Sweet Sixteen game against Iowa State, Miami's Kameron McGusty and Sam Waardenburg spoke with the media in Chicago. While many spoke of the ACC being down and not as good this season, McGusty and Waardenburg both defended the conference and said how the competition in the conference helped the Hurricanes make their run in the NCAA Tournament. Hear what they have to say about just how good the basketball in the ACC really was this season: