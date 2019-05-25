“I was hesitating a little in the beginning with my shots, struggling to finish my points, especially the long points,” Perez-Somarriba said. “She was playing to my backhand, I wasn’t responding very well. In the second set I knew I had to do something. I played with different heights that gave me different looks, just played more aggressive, more Miami tennis, taking more risks and it definitely worked out.”

Perez-Somarriba, the top-ranked player and top seed, became the second Hurricane to capture the NCAA women’s title Saturday night when she overcame a one-set deficit to outlast Georgia’s Katarina Jokic 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

“It’s amazing, dreams come true,” Perez-Somarriba said. “I’m just happy I was able to be here, experience all of this. I’m just really grateful to the University of Miami, coaches, teammates, staff for making this possible, make this happen every single day. I’m just really, really happy.”

Then after receiving the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship trophy, she took a “bite” out of the trophy, just as fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal does following every tournament he wins.

When Perez-Somarriba won, what went through her mind?

“We made it, honestly,” she said “I’ve dreamed about this many, many times. I couldn’t believe I actually did it. I’m really happy I got to experience this next to my coaches. They’re the best.”

She finished the 2018-2019 season with a 43-5 record built on a game of grind-it-out baseline play and plenty of grit.

“You don’t have to be tall or have a big serve but a good work ethic,” she said.

In the final set Perez-Somarriba jumped to a 5-1 lead. But she didn’t capitalize on several championship points before closing the match out at 40-30 on a serve to Jokic’s backhand that was returned into the net. Jokic, playing her 15th match in the tournament including singles and doubles, had taken an injury timeout at 4-1but continued to battle to the end.

Perez-Somarriba also is the ITA Southeast Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award honoree. The Ashe Award, which dates back to 1982, goes to a junior or senior who has exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.

“Estela’s impact on the University of Miami women’s tennis program is truly close to impossible to put into words. Her leadership comes in many forms, although the most apparent is in her work ethic,” Miami coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “What this student-athlete has accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Estela has consistently reached these heights with an incredible amount of sportsmanship and class.”

Perez-Somarriba owns a 3.936 GPA while majoring in economics and minoring in sport administration. The Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society member made the Provost’s Honor Roll (3.75+ GPA) in each of her first five collegiate semesters, garnering President’s Honor Roll (4.0) plaudits in two of them.

In addition, Perez-Somarriba serves on Miami’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and has taken part in a number of community outreach events. She has spent time at multiple tennis clinics and helped serve lunch at the Miami Rescue Mission.

Yaroshuk-Tews added after the match that "It’s unbelievable, really unbelievable. You hear it all the time in sports, `Athletes deserve it.’ And it really doesn’t do this justice. You have no idea the days that we have had post-NCAA Tournament freshman year, post NCAA Tournament sophomore year. We made some adjustments to her training, made it tougher on her all year. There were moments she didn’t like us, moments she didn’t understand us. And she just got tougher, more resilient, able to deal with adversity and trusted us every step of the way, trusted herself and her preparation every step of the way.

“She’s walking away with a national title and words can’t even describe how happy I am for her. … How often do you see 1 vs. 2 in the tournament? Not very often in this tournament. They made changes, we made changes … that was going on the entire match. I didn’t think Estela played a great first set, I think her serve let her down. I told her she needed to get her serve going, because when she’s not serving well she doesn’t feel confident. She was able to (tweak the serve) immediately, didn’t throw in one double fault in the second or third set. We were constantly picking and choosing the right times to punch, the right times to absorb. Incredibly, the other girl was doing the same exact thing, had the same exact game plan.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better college tennis match in a bigger moment in my career. It was just incredible.”