Miami safety Zaquan Patterson to enter transfer portal

After just one season on South Beach, Miami safety Zaquan Patterson has decided to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Expect Patterson to become a hot commodity immediately after appearing in all 13 games for the Canes last season and racking up 19 tackles.

That’s a tough loss for Mario Cristobal’s defense which gave up just 25.3 points a game, ranking in the middle of the ACC pack last season.

Patterson was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, checking in at No. 36 overall in the Rivals 100.

He originally picked the Canes over Florida State, Auburn, Michigan and Ohio State.