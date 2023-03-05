GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Cardiac Canes. The 22nd-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team stormed back from a five-run deficit to win, 14-6, and even the series with the sixth-ranked Florida Gators Saturday evening. The Hurricanes (8-3) trailed the Gators (9-3) by a score of 6-1 at the end of the fifth inning, but the visitors from Coral Gables made their presence felt. “I’m proud of them,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “The guys stayed with it. They kept battling. At the end of the day, there are 27 outs. We got to their starter a little bit at the end and got to their bullpen in a big way.” Miami scored 13 unanswered runs over the final four frames, silencing the 7,853 fans at Condron Family Ballpark.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQVJESUFDLiBDQU5FUy48YnI+PGJyPk5vLiAyMiBNaWFtaSBzY29y ZWQgMTMgdW5hbnN3ZXJlZCBydW5zIHRvIGV2ZW4gdGhlIHNlcmllcyB3aXRo IHNpeHRoLXJhbmtlZCBGbG9yaWRhISE8YnI+PGJyPkNoZWNrIG91dCB0aGUg aGlnaGxpZ2h0cyBmcm9tIHRvZGF5JiMzOTtzIDE0LTYgd2luISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTEFuMDE2T2pVdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xB bjAxNk9qVXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlhbWkgSHVycmljYW5lcyBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQENhbmVzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMjE5NzY1OTQ2NDIwMDE5 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Rookie Blake Cyr smashed two homers and plated seven tallies for the Hurricanes, finishing one RBI shy of Miami’s freshman single-game record set by Randy Guerra in 1976. “He’s growing up fast in this atmosphere,” DiMare said. “His eyes were open pretty wide last night, so it was good to see him have a big night for us.” Cyr cranked a two-run blast in the sixth to pull the Hurricanes within three, before singling in the seventh to cut the deficit to one. With Miami batting around, the Windermere, Fla., native came around to score the game-tying run on a wild pitch. Following sophomore Renzo Gonzalez’s go-ahead solo shot in the eighth, Cyr doubled the lead with a bases-loaded walk, his fourth RBI of the night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2xseXdvb2QuIEhpZ2hsaWdodHMuPGJyPjxicj4y4oOjIEhSPGJy Pjfig6MgUkJJIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DYzZveGVvWFlJIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2M2b3hlb1hZSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFt aSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NjMyMjExNTc4MjExNzgyNjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cyr capped off the offensive outburst with a three-run jack in the ninth, throwing up The U as he circled the bases in celebration. “A lot of emotions were running through my mind,” Cyr said. “We’ve been doing this all year. We’re a team when we get punched in the mouth we come right back and keep going.” The freshman designated hitter was one of six Miami players to finish with multiple hits, as the Hurricanes outhit Florida, 16-7. Left-handed pitcher Chris Scinta earned his first collegiate victory after keeping the Gators off the board in the seventh. Scinta entered with the bases juiced and induced a double play, cutting down a runner at the plate, before generating a ground out to alleviate the threat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgSFVSUklDQU5FUyBTQ09SRSBGT1IgVEhFIEZPVVJUSCBTVFJB SUdIVCBJTk5JTkchIDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogU0VDTisgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VXZzJpcGNhOEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91V2cyaXBj YThEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pYW1pIEh1cnJpY2FuZXMgQmFzZWJhbGwg KEBDYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NhbmVzQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzIxODE1NDE1ODQ2NDIwNDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK