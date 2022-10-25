Isaiah Wong was one of 20 shooting guards selected for national recognition Tuesday. The fourth-year junior was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List by the

He was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

“Each of the student-athletes nominated for this honor has emulated Jerry West’s skillset on the court and should be extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our committee, alongside Mr. West, is honored to watch this exceptional group this season.”

Wong is a Preseason First Team All-ACC selection for the second year in a row. The New Jersey native from Piscataway averaged 15.3 points per game last season.

Wong is joined on the list by UCLA’s Amari Bailey, Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton, San Diego State’s Matt Bradley, Baylor’s Adam Flagler, Syracuse's Joseph Girard III, Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin, Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey, Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr., Missouri’s Isiaih Mossley, Bryant’s Charles Pride, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor, Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith, Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., NC State’s Terquavion Smith, Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi, and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

Wong and the Hurricanes begin the 2022-23 season Sunday at 2 p.m. with an exhibition game against IUP.