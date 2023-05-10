Miami Shuts Out FIU 10-0, Wins Season Series
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Within the blink of an eye, it was over.
No. 11 Miami totaled a pair of five-run innings, pounding the FIU Panthers, 10-0, in a run-rule-shortened affair Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
With the Hurricanes (32-16) and Panthers (18-30) deadlocked through five frames, Miami’s offense came to life.
The Hurricanes sent 10 hitters to the plate in the sixth, totaling five tallies on four hits.
After sophomore Edgardo Villegas and junior Yohandy Morales, both reached base to start the inning, junior Zach Levenson doubled down the left field line to put the Canes ahead, 1-0.
Freshman second baseman Blake Cyr followed with a two-run single and junior first baseman CJ Kayfus punctuated the crooked number with a two-RBI single.
The Hurricane hit parade continued in the seventh.
Miami mounted five runs on as many hits, as the first six batters reached safely before the umpires called the game.
After Morales, Levenson, and Cyr all got on base, junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli, redshirt freshman right fielder Lorenzo Carrier and junior catcher Carlos Perez strung together three straight hits to cap off the 10-run outburst.
On the mound, fourth-year right-hander Ben Chestnutt (7-0) retired all nine hitters he faced to earn the win. Chestnutt struck out four Panthers across a 44-pitch outing.
Righty Ronaldo Gallo tossed three scoreless innings in his fifth start of the year.
Following their perfect homestand, the Hurricanes hit the road to face the Pitt Panthers. The three-game set begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Charles L. Cost Field.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook