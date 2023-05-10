CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Within the blink of an eye, it was over.

No. 11 Miami totaled a pair of five-run innings, pounding the FIU Panthers, 10-0, in a run-rule-shortened affair Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

With the Hurricanes (32-16) and Panthers (18-30) deadlocked through five frames, Miami’s offense came to life.

The Hurricanes sent 10 hitters to the plate in the sixth, totaling five tallies on four hits.

After sophomore Edgardo Villegas and junior Yohandy Morales, both reached base to start the inning, junior Zach Levenson doubled down the left field line to put the Canes ahead, 1-0.

Freshman second baseman Blake Cyr followed with a two-run single and junior first baseman CJ Kayfus punctuated the crooked number with a two-RBI single.