CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball signee Jalil Bethea was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year, as announced Thursday morning.

Bethea, who was named a McDonald’s All-American selection earlier this year, led Archbishop Wood to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals, averaging 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game through 27 contests in 2023-24.

The Philadelphia native is a two-time Philadelphia Catholic League MVP and is the seventh-ranked recruit in the nation and third-best shooting guard, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bethea is the first Miami men’s basketball signee to earn Gatorade State Player of the Year honors since Chris Lykes (Washington, D.C.) and Lonnie Walker IV (Pennsylvania) both did so in 2015-16.





About Gatorade Player of the Year

The Gatorade Player of the Year award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes LeBron James (2002-03 & 2001-02, St. Vincent – St. Mary High School, Ohio), Karl-Anthony Towns (2013-14 & 2012-13, St. Joseph High School, N.J.) and Jayson Tatum (2015-16, 2014-15 & 2013-14, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.).





The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts, including coaches, scouts, media, and others, as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics