Miami signee Mark Fletcher could be short-yardage threat in 2023
In short-yardage situations, Miami struggled to find a bulldozing running back to hand the ball to get inches to three yards. At times Miami went with 6-foot 240-pound Thad Franklin or 6-foot-one 210-pound UAB transfer Lucious Stanley in those situations. Franklin transferred to Louisiana-Monroe and Stanley exhausted his college eligibility.
It would behoove the Hurricanes to avoid running the risk of 5-foot-10 190-pound running starting back Henry Parrish and risking injury. Although Don Chaney Jr. at 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds, has the physical attributes to be a power back, he has been riddled with injuries throughout his career and should be on pitch count for the entire 2023 season. Tre'Vonte Citizen is the largest running back currently on the roster but the sophomore is still recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to be a full go for fall camp.
Miami did bring in Ajay Allen via the portal, but the Nebraska transfer is undersized at 5-foot-eleven and 185 pounds and also recovering from a season-ending collarbone injury. Although incoming freshman Christopher Johnson Jr. will bring some world-class speed to the program there are questions about his durability.
Miami signee Mark Fletcher is due to officially arrive on campus in the summer and as soon as he steps onto Greentree Practice Field the freshman with be the largest running back on the Miami roster at 6-foot-one and 225 pounds.
From a size standpoint, Fletcher fits the mold of a bruising running back that can get those tough yards, but he also has the explosiveness to take it the distance. He's a complete back that can also catch the ball out of the backfield to keep the defense off-balance.
Based on the current state of the running back room it is very likely that Fletcher will get some significant burn in his freshman year on short-yardage situations. What is exciting is the fact that Fletcher can turn those short gains into huge gains.
