In short-yardage situations, Miami struggled to find a bulldozing running back to hand the ball to get inches to three yards. At times Miami went with 6-foot 240-pound Thad Franklin or 6-foot-one 210-pound UAB transfer Lucious Stanley in those situations. Franklin transferred to Louisiana-Monroe and Stanley exhausted his college eligibility.

It would behoove the Hurricanes to avoid running the risk of 5-foot-10 190-pound running starting back Henry Parrish and risking injury. Although Don Chaney Jr. at 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds, has the physical attributes to be a power back, he has been riddled with injuries throughout his career and should be on pitch count for the entire 2023 season. Tre'Vonte Citizen is the largest running back currently on the roster but the sophomore is still recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to be a full go for fall camp.

Miami did bring in Ajay Allen via the portal, but the Nebraska transfer is undersized at 5-foot-eleven and 185 pounds and also recovering from a season-ending collarbone injury. Although incoming freshman Christopher Johnson Jr. will bring some world-class speed to the program there are questions about his durability.