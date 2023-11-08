All three commitments for Miami basketball officially signed to become Hurricanes on Wednesday: five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea, four-star shooting guard Austin Swartz, and three-star Isaiah Johnson-Arigu. Miami is on track to sign its best class in the Jim Larranaga era with another signing period happening in April. “I am excited to welcome Jalil, Isaiah and Austin into the Hurricane basketball family. Each player exemplifies the exact qualities of what we are looking for in a high school recruit–toughness, competitiveness and athleticism. They are all ready to take the next step in developing their game and my staff and I cannot wait to begin coaching them next fall.”

A consensus five-star player, Bethea is the highest-ranked recruit in program history in the modern recruiting era, checking in at No. 7 nationally, according to Rivals. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the fourth-ranked shooting guard in the class of 2024, the No. 1 prospect out of Pennsylvania. A native of Philadelphia, Bethea averaged 23.2 points per game during his junior season at Archbishop Wood, earning Philadelphia Catholic League Most Valuable Player honors. Playing for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit, Bethea averaged 18.6 points per game and shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He helped Team Final to an EYBL regular season No. 1 ranking and the Final Four of the Peach Jam. “Jalil is a very exciting three-level scorer. He is a sharpshooter with deep range who can shoot off the bounce and shoot off the catch. He is very passionate about the game and is the ultimate competitor. He is an explosive athlete who can play in transition and above the rim.”

Swartz, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Concord, N.C., joins The U from Cannon School, where he took the team to the CISAA conference championship in 2022-23. A consensus four-star recruit, Swartz averaged 23 points and seven assists per game as a junior. Rivals consider Swartz a top 50 player, ranking 45th nationally. On the Nike EYBL circuit, Swartz ranked third among all players in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per contest with 3.4 rebounds per game. The guard scored 25-plus points in seven of his 17 games played on the circuit. “Austin is the consummate teammate. He is a talented scorer, terrific shooter, possesses a high basketball IQ and has a tremendous work ethic. He had an outstanding summer on the EYBL circuit, with Boo Williams finishing top three in scoring. Austin comes from an excellent high school program, which will ease his transition to college.”