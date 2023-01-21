The evaluations for the 2024 and 2025 classes were on the back burner as the staff pushed to close out a top-five class in 2023. Since the end of the Early Signing Period, Miami has picked up with the underclassmen evaluations. Just this week the staff offered over 20 players in the next two classes.

Defensive Lineman

The two-sport athlete had 61 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks this season for Carrollwood Day (FL). Holds over 25 offers. Williams had a splurge of offers come his way in the past month from huge programs like Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and USC. Two-year varsity letterman in basketball.

Sophomore defensive tackle that has picked up four offers in the last few days. Miami was the first to offer. Ukponu was second-team All-District this season and his team made it to the Texas State Championship in the 6A classification.

Pass rusher who has picked up over 20 offers since the beginning of December. The 6'5" 260-pound defensive end also wrestles and squats over 500 pounds. Grew up in Ontario, Canada with a Nigerian background. Started playing football during the pandemic.

The massive defensive tackle had four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in just seven games this season. The rising prospect has shot up among the top fifteen defensive tackles in the country.

The 6'8" athlete has played both tight end and defensive end. Just as good on the basketball court, averaging nearly 19 points, 12 rebounds, and nearly four blocks per game. William was a finalist for Sophomore Player of the Year in Atlanta.

One of the top ten pass rushers in the country is approaching 40 offers. He had 122 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine sacks this season. Lightfoot Also plays tight end and was named Illinois All-State.

Linebackers

The long linebacker offer as of recent. Runs a 4.5 40-yard dash time and ran a verified speed of 21.9 miles per hour during the season. Williams committed to play in the Under Armor All-American Game and was named County Defensive Player of the Year. Named a top six that included Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, TCU, and USC.

Defensive Backs

Emerging cornerback prospect that is part of a division one duo at Mandarin. Mitchell was named All-Gateway Conference in 2022 and will likely run a sub-11 second 100-meter time this year in track after clock 11.06 last year.

Three-sport athlete who is a multi-year varsity letterman in basketball and a standout high jumper in track. Stevenson was named first-team All-State and ran a verified 22.8 mile-per-hour speed this season. Played both wide receiver and cornerback.

Brown has the ideal length for a cornerback at 6'1 and has played elite competition as a three-year varsity contributor. Six interceptions over the last two years and was named first-team All-Conference in the elite California Trinity League. Will play for the local South Florida Express this seven-on-seven season.

The local safety had a huge junior year, intercepting seven passes despite playing on a defense loaded with division-one talent. Despite his three-star ranking, Faustin holds 25 offers.

Heard is a longtime Florida State commit and can do it all at safety. The junior had 65 tackles, two interceptions, and also returned kicks. He was named first-team All-State and was nominated for Defensive Back of the Year in Georgia. Holds over 50 offers.

Nice sized cornerback who was named first team All-Region after playing both offense and defense. Considered one of the top cover cornerbacks in Georgia.

Black holds over 30 offers. The lockdown cornerback committed to play in the Under Armor All-American Game and also plays basketball. Played both offense and defense full-time this season and was named a Junior All-American.

Jacob had a breakout junior season with 69 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two touchdowns. He had three interceptions in an all-star showcase at the end of the season. Was named first-team All-Area.

Philostin was a state champion in track running the 4x100-meter race. Ran times of 10.74 in the 100-meter and 21.47 in the 200-meter races. Played both ways last season and had over 300 yards receiving with four interceptions and six total touchdowns. Was named first-team All-County.

Part of the next wave of IMG Academy targets as Miami continues to try to build a pipeline. Committed to play in the Under Armor All-American Game. Dropped his top 12 schools before Miami offered and was named second-team All-American for the junior class - his third time earning that honor.

A true two-way player. Hampton had nearly 700 yards receiving and nine touchdowns while producing 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception, and eight pass breakups at cornerback. He helped lead his team to the state title game and a 14-1 record.

Local star who has exploded in recruiting over the last couple of weeks. Knight has shown the ability to play wide receiver and cornerback but will slot in on the defensive side of the ball at the next level. He will play for the local seven-on-seven team Florida Fire.

Massive safety prospect that is likely to end up playing linebacker at the next level. Just a sophomore but is 6'2" and 204 pounds. Alford had 103 tackles and earned first-team All-Area honors. He also ran an 11.67 100-meter time as a freshman, an astounding time for his size.

Thomas has an international background coming from Canada and Ghana. Played more of a strong safety role this season. Could transition to linebacker at his size. In just five games of recorded stats, he had 27 tackles and an interception.

Transitioned wide receiver who was offered to play cornerback at Miami. In his first year as a defensive back, Bates had four interceptions in just a couple of games and a three-interception game in the playoffs. Plays on the basketball team as well.

Humes ran a 4.49 40-yard dash time and has a 38-inch vertical. Undersized but likely to play nickel cornerback at the next level. Allowed zero touchdowns or chunk plays this season. Will be playing for the local seven-on-seven team RAW Miami.

One of the more underrated young stars of South Florida. Played everywhere for Miami Belen Jesuit this season. Likely to play defensive back at the next level. He had five interceptions this season and is a standout guard on the basketball team.