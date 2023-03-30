Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal talks of the chemistry of the O-Line thus far and also talks of the chemistry within the coaching staff. He shares his thoughts on five-star recruits Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. He mentioned that Mauigoa is practicing with the first team and Okunlola is practicing with the second team.

Mirabal talks about the depth of the O-Line and if it has improved from last year and talks of the possibility of a freshman starting on the offensive line. He shared his thoughts on Matt Lee and called him the 'leader' of the offensive line and also talked very highly of Jalen Rivers.

Running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. shares his thoughts on the running back room and shares whether there will be a lead back or a running back by committee. Harris said the running game will be a heavy part of what the offensive philosophy will be and shared that he is looking for tough, physical running backs. He shares his thoughts on Mark Fletcher and Chris Johnson Jr. He also shares his thoughts on Lee, who came from UCF along with Harris.