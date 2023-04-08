Mario Cristobal addressed the media after the third scrimmage of the spring football season. He started with an opening statement:





"We did some scrimmage work today with our players. Alumni weekend as well. Good to see a lot of familiar faces out there. Guys that had a chance to play with or play for, a lot of former coaches. So a lot of energy and good for our guys to see that. The alumni have always been a huge part of why guys come to the University of Miami and they showed up strong and so I'm looking forward to seeing them on Friday at the spring game as well. Physical day. Hats off to the defense, they won, they came out, and they came out strong as opposed to last Saturday when the offense came out strong. The offense did respond but then the defense found a way to during two minute. Some big plays, explosive plays, on both sides of the ball. Kam Kinchens continues to excel. He's not satisfied at all. The banner got hung up two days ago and it's like...he's performing like it was never there and that's awesome to see. We are seeing that from a lot of veteran guys as well. But overall very solid progress for our entire football team and we still have three days for us to take advantage of and we plan on doing that to the fullest."





On what he's most impressed with from the team

"Well, we're getting a little more consistent but not consistent enough. I think they are...I would say the way that they are approaching their dailys. Being early to the building, understanding that finishing a play and finishing collectively on a play is just as important as the technique that goes with it to start the play. I think that's important. I think the fact that we've thrown a lot at them schematically and they've taken it and done a good job, that's been really good. Some of the older players have really stepped up and they've done a good job leading. And then the younger players haven't flinched. We're throwing a lot of young guys out there with the first and second team and they're getting reps and you know what, if they continue down that path, all those guys, old and young, they'll be on the field come the fall. All in all, a very uh...organization-wise, competitive-wise, and just pushing through some very challenging practices. We make them challenging. Very positive progress. We keep it along the lines of we're progressing instead of wasting it."





On what the defense did well today

"They stopped the run. That was the first thing. We all know we had some guys banged up up-front, on the defensive line for spring ball, but today they showed up big. A guy like Chantz Williams showed up, a guy like Nyjalik [Kelly], Rueben Bain showed up big, Jake Lichtenstein, Thomas Gore showed up, [Franciso] Mauigoa had some really good moments. Our linebackers played at a high level, they all did today. And then in the secondary on the back end, they did a great job of being aggressive, getting hands-on receivers. They made it difficult for the offense to get the ball out and they put them in very difficult down-and-distance situations. And then Jacurri [Brown] found a way to make a big play. Isaiah Horton continues to get better. Was good to see him do what he's been doing. Xavier Restrepo continues to be probably the most consistent performer on the offensive side as a wide receiver. The wide receivers were inconsistent today, outside. We had some opportunities and we did not come with them. Late in the scrimmage, we did but early on we couldn't get the thing going and we didn't. With that being said, Don Chaney continues to improve. He's starting to look more and more...just getting and working his way back to form. Still has to cut some weight. Then the tight end position, we're throwing those young guys in there a mile a minute because the older guys are still banged up."





On quarterback Jacurri Brown

This suits his style even more. Just from a progression standpoint, from a learning standpoint, and having a quarterback coach in the room, it all makes sense. He has progressed. Guy's won a lot of ball games. He's played in a lot of big games and he knows how to play football. All we got to do is make sure that him and all the quarterbacks are systematic. That they are playing within the system but without being a robot. I think that's what this system does best. Our players have enjoyed it because of that. There's discipline but there's also some wiggle room to be able to make plays and he certainly is doing a good job of that."





On Brown's last year's game experience

"It's really valuable. He got the start. It's a game he did really well in. With a package that...that's what he could handle last year, he can certainly handle a lot more now this year.





On what he's looking for in the spring game

"When you have new coordinators you want to play football. You want to make sure that your technique, your fundamentals the way you operate, your processes are really moving. And yeah they'll be some base stuff. There's nothing out there that you wouldn't be able to catch on film if you watch our coordinators at their former stops. Are we going to go ultra-exotic? We'll have some fun. But we will play football. We will play live football and we need to, we need to practice. I wish we had another couple of weeks of practice because we need it. We do. This team has a lot of young guys at critical spots and they're getting better, and it's like man, one more week, you wish you had more. So it's on us to teach them how to run their own practices so the player-led practices are really effective and productive come the summertime."





On what he wants to emphasize in these last couple of practices

"Well the same things we always try to emphasize, number one, is making sure that we are playing with discipline and that we are playing with toughness, physicality, and we're finishing plays, that we systematically we know what we are doing. And all those things tie into culture. The more you emphasize culture, that umbrella covers a lot. Some of the things I just mentioned fall underneath that, but the nuts and bolts of playing really good football and becoming a really good football program, which we need tons of work at. Player development-wise, a lot of guys developing, both old and young. Obviously, we still need to add more guys and more pieces to our roster and as well we got some guys that missed a lot of time that won't be back for a couple weeks. Those guys need to be in tune with what we're doing, and it's on us to keep them engaged. The work never stops, a lot of work to be done. As you see today we have a ton of recruits out there. Got to go right back to work.





On positions groups that have impressed the most and areas to add more players

"I would want to add some pieces everywhere, quite frankly. What we have to do, that's what it requires. That's always been the blueprint to success at the stops that we have had. We got to build and develop to a point where we have legitimate winning championship depth. We have certainly gained a lot of ground towards that so still have to gain more at every position we are looking for players. The group that has impressed the most, we'll see after Saturday. We still have three more practices. We don't want to give some group too much sugar today and then have a bad practice on Tuesday, then it's your fault. We're getting better. We certainly have poured in a lot to the offensive line body types and mentality which was a monstrously glaring issue upon arrival and through the season and it's something that we feel that we are gaining a lot of ground towards getting better at. With so many defensive linemen out for spring ball, you wish you would've seen those battles. That would've been a part of our football team because if that takes the kind of step that we need it to take, that we want it to take, it significantly improves our program and our track for what we want to do."





Miami will conclude spring practice Friday night, April 14, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL.