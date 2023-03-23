After the first fully padded practice of the spring, head coach Mario Cristobal, tight end Jaleel Skinner, linebackers Keontra Smith and Francisco Mauigoa plus running back Henry Parrish spoke to the media. Here are the takeaways from today's press conference.

New Schemes Working Early

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

The additions of new coordinators Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry are looking good through a week and a half of practice. It's a small sample size and the season is when they will earn their paychecks, but players and coaches alike are making rapid progress early in the spring. Offensively, the return to a big-play approach fits the current personnel. This offense still has many of the same players that Rhett Lashlee recruited and fit the high-octane passing that he brought from SMU. Dawson is doing the same thing early at Miami. "I can't fail to mention the improvement of the quarterbacks and wide receivers, huge part of that systematically, obviously, and the second part, I think just the connection and coaching and determination in that room," Mario Cristobal said. "A guy like Colbie Young has really been different and he changed his body even more than when he came in. I know the guys are doing well." Today was the first day in pads and when things transitioned to team drills, the vertical passing attack shined through for the offense with the connection of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Young. The same was preached on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Keontra Smith when speaking about the new scheme said "everything about it is fast". Despite still missing key pieces like safety James Williams and freshman cornerback Damari Brown, the defense was making plays in team drills, using stunts on the front end while playing aggressive man coverage on the back end.

Linebacker Room Making Complete Turnaround

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

The last two defensive schemes have brought back minimal production from the second level of the defense and so far, play is elevated for the Miami linebackers. The addition of Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa, plus the development of veterans Corey Flagg and Smith are shining though early. "There's been a lot of pleasant progress and a lot of really good competition, particularly at the linebacker spot, that's where it really sticks out," Cristobal said. Mauigoa was one of the top linebackers in the PAC-12 last season and Cristobal is seeing what was projected from him when he signed over as a transfer. "He's gifted, number one. Second of all, he's very instinctive. He understands blocking schemes really well. Pre-snap knowledge of the game is critical for a linebacker and he has that. He's been coached well, he comes from a football family, so he understands backfield sets, he understands wide receiver splits, o-line communication, and when he triggers, he goes."

In team drills today, Flagg and Smith shined, playing downhill, and commanded the defense as leaders. Cristobal raved about Smith's progress playing as a traditional linebacker and the man himself talked about feeling finally comfortable since his move from safety. "When I moved to linebacker, that was really my biggest fault, getting off blocks and playing downhill, but I think as of now with getting coach D-Nic [Derek Nicholson] and learning a lot of new techniques, I think playing downhill has become like my advantage in being a linebacker because of the speed I have."

Miami Will Be Shopping the Transfer Portal After Spring

