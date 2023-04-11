Defensive lineman Rueben Bain said playcalling, the speed of the game, and technique were the adjustments that he needed to make to the college football level and Akheem Mesidor has been helping to guide him through the process. He explains his battles with fellow freshman Francis Mauigoa and said that all the freshmen are in the same college prep class and has partnered with Kaleb Spencer in class. Bain said he cringed at a Bain and Wayne social media creation, but also says he can play at multiple different positions on the line. Best Quote: On the best thing about staying home in Miami to play college football "Coming out of practice every day and seeing my mom. That's like the best feeling ever. Staying after practice and doing extra work with my brother. Having that family affair kind of thing, it's a great feeling. She's at every practice, it's a great feeling seeing that. It's one of the best feelings in the world like I said before, I could stay after practice if he sees me doing drills, he'll run over and try to help me out and try to teach me some things. He may not be a defensive line coach but he can teach me what the D-Line is teaching me to do. I feel that helps my game, plus I got a hall-of-fame D-line coach."

Defensive end Jayden Wayne said coming from IMG has helped with his transition to college football. He mentions that defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Joe Salave'a, along with veterans Mesidor, and Jahfari Harvey have helped to guide Wayne in the transition. He shares his thoughts on Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola, and Bain. He said that Jalen Rivers and Mauigoa have been the toughest matchup for him on the offensive line.

Wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph says his tough high school coach Luther Campbell made his transition to college football easier. Joseph said he catches footballs on the jug machine every morning before the sun rises. He's up at 5 AM every morning and his goal is to catch 50 to 100 on the machine every day. He said he's learned from Xavier Restrepo, Brashard Smith and most importantly wide receivers coach Kevin Beard thus far. His goal is to maintain and increase his speed and gain muscle mass to endure the physicality of football. Best Quote On if he thinks he's the fastest on the team "Oh man, I'm the fastest person on the team. Without a doubt. You can set up a race baby. I know I'm the fastest guy. I raced Bobby [Washington] while I was hurt. Bobby's pretty fast now. And a few other guys that we raced when we was doing the speed school before I really got hurt and aw man I smoked him. I'm the fastest guy on the team."

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa said that IMG Academy has prepared him for the transition to Miami, but the competition level is raised. He shares his thoughts on playing and practicing with his brother Francisco Mauigoa and is hoping to do the fire dance for the team at some point. He talks about working toward getting into the starting lineup and said that Samson Okunlola is like a brother to him. Best Quote On being coached by Head Coach Mario Cristobal "That's the real bonus to being an O-Lineman here at the University of Miami, is to be able to be coached by the head coach. He pushes us a lot. He tends to spend more time on us and he wants us to compete. Even when the O-Line playing the D-Line for looks and doing individuals. He tends to want us to go at it. So that's why I like Coach Cristobal everything is just snap, just go."

Offensive lineman Okunlola said he and Mauigoa are like best friends/rivals and they put in extra work together to help each other improve. He said he has playing mainly at tackle and is really connected with Jalen Rivers, Anez Cooper, and Javion Cohen. Okunlola also said he is working on pancakes and is looking to grow his brand 'Pancake Honcho.'

Jackson Carver said it's beneficial to have such a good tight end room around him to help him learn so he can improve his game. He shares his thoughts on roommate quarterback Emory Williams and tight ends coach Cody Woodiel.