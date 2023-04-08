“Ok, let’s be real. I’m a black quarterback. They put those black quarterbacks in a box of athleticism,” he said.

Jacurri Brown is not naive. The dual-threat quarterback, known for his running prowess, recognizes his passing game is often criticized.

“I can throw as good as I can run.”

Brown, only a sophomore, has come a long way since his freshman year. The former four-star prospect arrived in Coral Gables after wrapping up a stellar football career at Lowndes High School, where Brown was a two-time all-state selection for Georgia as a four-year starter.

Brown appeared in eight games last season, initially used in quarterback draws before being thrust into the spotlight when starter Tyler Van Dyke went down against Florida State. The Valdosta, Georgia, native made his first career start the following week against Georgia Tech, recording an 85.5 QBR with 136 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 victory.

However, Brown’s season was full of ups and downs. His second start against Clemson did not go well, but all that playing time was a valuable experience nonetheless.

“It helped a lot, getting in those games. We had a highlight at Georgia Tech and then Clemson got [us] a little humble, but that’s how the game goes,” Brown said. “But me personally, I took it as a learning experience, just to be great and just to get my feet wet in the game.”

The 6-foot-4 Brown has gained 15 pounds since the start of 2023 to put him at 225, 30 pounds more than he weighed coming into his freshman season. He is ready to take the next step, and with the help of Van Dyke, is drastically improving his play.

“Me and Tyler have been close, it’s a love relationship,” Brown said. “I feel like I’ve learned that I don’t gotta be Superman every play, just put the ball in play and play with touch and just have fun out there. Don’t let the last play affect the next one … From [Tyler], I just learned to just be a leader.”

Brown rushed more than he threw in 2022, but says he’s grown the most as a “pocket passer” this spring.