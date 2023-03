Tuesday marks the return to practice for Miami after Spring Break. This will be Miami's fourth practice of Spring.

Miami had a strong first week that included early praise for the likes of freshman safety Kaleb Spencer and freshmen wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington.

The acclimation of nearly 30 new Hurricanes and the majority of the staff will continue in the three practices this week.

