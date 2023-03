Head Coach Mario Cristobal said there's been progress after the conclusion of the seventh practice of spring football.

Coach Cristobal talks of the acquisition of Javion Cohen and the progress of Francis Mauigoa.

Cristobal talks of staff changes with Stephen Field going into an expanded role and Cody Woodiel promoted to tight ends coach.

He also talks of adding pieces to help Tyler Van Dyke and named Francisco Mauigoa, Henry Parrish, Colbie Young, Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Brashard Smith, Robby Washington, Nathaniel Joseph, Cam McCormick, Kamren Kinchens, Nyjalik Kelly, Rueben Bain, Keontra Smith, Wesley Bissainthe, Corey Flagg, Bobby Washington, Markeith Williams, Chris Graves, Daryl Porter Jr., and Davonte Brown as standouts this spring.

He also mentioned that it was nice to see Akheem Mesidor out at practice and said the young tight ends are good football players.