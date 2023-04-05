UCF transfer Davonte Brown talks about the transition to Miami and also shares the significance of his father (Selwyn Brown) being a former player at Miami and the opportunity to play with his younger brother Damari Brown. He also talks of the connection on the team with former American Heritage High School teammates and the competition among his peers. The transfer shares that Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton are two receivers that have impressed him thus far. Brown shares his thoughts on defensive backs coach Jahmil Addae and what he learned over the last few years battling through injuries.

Kicker Andy Borregales talks about his relationship with a newcomer to the special teams unit Dylan Joyce. He says he has more power due to the strength and conditioning program implemented by Aaron Feld and has worked on the height of his kicks and believes he has improved in that area. The junior also says he improved in kickoffs over the years and shares his relationship with his brother Jose Borregales, now in the XFL. Borregales says the energy on the team has increased under Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

Fourth-year junior linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. talks about learning the new defense and his relationship Derek Nicholson. Flagg shares his thoughts on freshman linebackers Bobby Washington and Malik Bryant and their progress in spring. He talks about what areas he is looking to work on, changes to his body, and how changes in the coaching staff are an advantage for him to get to the next level.