Miami Spring Football: Position Battles to Watch
Coming off a 5-7 season, it is going to be open season on virtually every starting spot on the depth chart.
Head coach Mario Cristobal wants to revive the competition that always made Greentree so legendary and after bringing in his first full class and a migration of transfers, the team is looking like it could start progressing toward that level.
Here are the top position battles heading into spring practice.
Wide Receiver
JUCO transfer Colbie Young emerged as a standout last season about midway through the season, but Miami was never able to find a consistent second option at wide receiver under former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
With the 'Air Raid' offense on the way under Shannon Dawson, Miami could be looking at the most productive passing attack we have seen since Brad Kaaya was donning the green and orange.
The spacing, simplicity of the reads for quarterbacks and fast nature of this offensive attack will bring opportunity to what has been an unproven receiver group. Veteran slot Xavier Restrepo is a lock for one of the two slot receiver positions, but questions still remain at the second outside receiver and second slot roles.
Former Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr. will get first dibs opposite Young. He showed signs of life at midseason with three consecutive games of five or more catches and 58 or more yards, but also failed to catch a pass in three of the last four games.
Brashard Smith is the slot version of Ladson. He surprisingly ranked third on the team in receiving last year, but had crushing drops throughout the season and failed to grab a single touchdown. He has the pedigree as a former blue-chip prospect who was brought in to be an explosive weapon.
When Jacolby George is on the field, he usually ends up as one of the better receivers on this team. That is the problem with George, though - availability. He played in just seven games last season, thanks to either injury or suspension, and had four games of one catches or less. Part of that was on the utilization of George, but a step up in maturity could help Miami see a realization of his talents. He could end up the most versatile receiver among the room this year, playing both inside and out.
The rest of the receiver fit the category of inexperienced, but high potential. Isaiah Horton is a 6'4" 205-pound freshman who has the talent and size to beat Ladson for the gig. Injuries shattered his true freshman season but he will be back for the spring and there to prove why a transfer wide receiver was unneeded.
Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington are likely already the fastest offensive skill position players on the team. Both players project out as explosive slot options, similar to Smith when coming out of the South Florida high school ranks.
There will be an adjustment period, both from a scheme and physicality standpoint, for the duo and while early playing time is there for the taking, it should not be the expectation for the two.
Offensive Guard
Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal spoke before the 2022 season saying that the offensive line would never be the issue under his and Cristobal's tutelage. Injuries helped make that a difficult statement to live up to in year one.
At one point, the offensive line was down to six healthy scholarship players - a shell of what could have been even in a lost season. That all changes with seven additions coming in for 2023.
One of the additions, Alabama transfer Javion Cohen, is expected to lock down one of the guard spots with ease. One of the more coveted transfer portal prospects of the 2023 cycle, Cohen was one of the top interior linemen in all of college football last season and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just six pressures and no sacks over 337 pass-blocking snaps.
The competition begins at the other spot between freshman starter Anez Cooper and veteran Jalen Rivers. Cooper was the lone bright spot along the offensive line last season, finishing the season as a top 10 graded freshman offensive lineman. His transformation of his body while still providing massive size along the interior showed what Cristobal and Maribal envisioned when making him a priority in 2022.
Rivers has been solid if unspectacular since arriving to Miami as a former four-star prospect. He once again finished another season with an injury but had solid moments.He was named ACC Player of the Week at the beginning of the year and was the selected voice of the unit by the staff. He will come into 2023 as still just a sophomore despite going into his fourth season.
Weakside Defensive End
The new scheme of defensive coordinator Lance Guidry will add a distinct pass rusher role in his unorthodox front.
The weakside defensive end spot will be a standup player with athletic traits that will allow him to get to the quarterback or even occasionally drop into coverage, mirroring almost a rush outside linebacker or edge player in a 3-4 defense.
There are several players that fit the mold almost perfectly for the Miami defense. Jahfari Harvey, Nyjalik Kelly and Cyrus Moss will be fighting it out for that 'Jack' spot.
Harvey was the most productive player of that group last season, picking up 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in a heavy, three level rotation. He is going into his fifth season at Miami and he has progressed every season.
As the most experienced player who has already been under multiple schemes, Harvey will get the first shot and likely ends the starter at the beginning of the season.
Talent does win out at times, though, and Kelly may be the most talented player on the entire Miami roster. There was a reason he was one of the top 120 prospects in the country coming out of high school and he is still just 18 years old. That means as a 17-year old, Kelly was fourth on the team in sacks last season despite limited playing time. That early experience mixed with first-round draft pick potential will push for a starting role somewhere on this defense - and it may be this spot.
Moss is a wildcard, as he produced a total of zero last season. That slow start to his career comparative to Kelly has made him a forgotten player, but that should not be the case. He likely does not push for a starting spot this season, but he has the talent to give Harvey some trouble in the rotation if Kelly continues to emerge.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman he was the seventh ranked weakside defensive end in the country, even higher than Kelly. If he can add weight and get closer to 230-pounds rather than his listed 215, a rise in 2023 could be upon us.
