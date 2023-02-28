Coming off a 5-7 season, it is going to be open season on virtually every starting spot on the depth chart. Head coach Mario Cristobal wants to revive the competition that always made Greentree so legendary and after bringing in his first full class and a migration of transfers, the team is looking like it could start progressing toward that level. Here are the top position battles heading into spring practice.



Wide Receiver

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

JUCO transfer Colbie Young emerged as a standout last season about midway through the season, but Miami was never able to find a consistent second option at wide receiver under former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. With the 'Air Raid' offense on the way under Shannon Dawson, Miami could be looking at the most productive passing attack we have seen since Brad Kaaya was donning the green and orange. The spacing, simplicity of the reads for quarterbacks and fast nature of this offensive attack will bring opportunity to what has been an unproven receiver group. Veteran slot Xavier Restrepo is a lock for one of the two slot receiver positions, but questions still remain at the second outside receiver and second slot roles. Former Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr. will get first dibs opposite Young. He showed signs of life at midseason with three consecutive games of five or more catches and 58 or more yards, but also failed to catch a pass in three of the last four games. Brashard Smith is the slot version of Ladson. He surprisingly ranked third on the team in receiving last year, but had crushing drops throughout the season and failed to grab a single touchdown. He has the pedigree as a former blue-chip prospect who was brought in to be an explosive weapon. When Jacolby George is on the field, he usually ends up as one of the better receivers on this team. That is the problem with George, though - availability. He played in just seven games last season, thanks to either injury or suspension, and had four games of one catches or less. Part of that was on the utilization of George, but a step up in maturity could help Miami see a realization of his talents. He could end up the most versatile receiver among the room this year, playing both inside and out. The rest of the receiver fit the category of inexperienced, but high potential. Isaiah Horton is a 6'4" 205-pound freshman who has the talent and size to beat Ladson for the gig. Injuries shattered his true freshman season but he will be back for the spring and there to prove why a transfer wide receiver was unneeded. Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington are likely already the fastest offensive skill position players on the team. Both players project out as explosive slot options, similar to Smith when coming out of the South Florida high school ranks. There will be an adjustment period, both from a scheme and physicality standpoint, for the duo and while early playing time is there for the taking, it should not be the expectation for the two.

Offensive Guard

Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal spoke before the 2022 season saying that the offensive line would never be the issue under his and Cristobal's tutelage. Injuries helped make that a difficult statement to live up to in year one. At one point, the offensive line was down to six healthy scholarship players - a shell of what could have been even in a lost season. That all changes with seven additions coming in for 2023. One of the additions, Alabama transfer Javion Cohen, is expected to lock down one of the guard spots with ease. One of the more coveted transfer portal prospects of the 2023 cycle, Cohen was one of the top interior linemen in all of college football last season and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just six pressures and no sacks over 337 pass-blocking snaps. The competition begins at the other spot between freshman starter Anez Cooper and veteran Jalen Rivers. Cooper was the lone bright spot along the offensive line last season, finishing the season as a top 10 graded freshman offensive lineman. His transformation of his body while still providing massive size along the interior showed what Cristobal and Maribal envisioned when making him a priority in 2022. Rivers has been solid if unspectacular since arriving to Miami as a former four-star prospect. He once again finished another season with an injury but had solid moments.He was named ACC Player of the Week at the beginning of the year and was the selected voice of the unit by the staff. He will come into 2023 as still just a sophomore despite going into his fourth season.

Weakside Defensive End

Jahfari Harvey, Defensie End Miami