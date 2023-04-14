Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on freshmen Rueben Bain and Nathaniel Joseph. He said that Tyler Van Dyke was sharp but needs to get the ball out quicker but overall says his starting quarterback is doing a great job as a leader and is progressing. He said the offense was confused on a couple of plays and needs to protect a little bit better. He said Jacurri Brown was "off" tonight but said he had a good spring.

The Miami quarterback said there were definitely things to improve on despite completing 13-18 for 188 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He said that freshman Bain is going to make an impact on the team and freshman quarterback Emory Williams had a good night. Van Dyke said what he likes best about the offense is the freedom to check plays and routes.

Wide receiver Colbie Young said that offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson does a great job of putting pressure on the defense. He talks of his matchup with cornerback Davonte Brown and says when matched up against him that he is able to make up ground after initially getting beat. He describes his relationship with roommate Joseph and how his 5:00 AM alarm wakes him up.

Xavier Restrepo talks of the connection that he has with Tyler Van Dyke on the field and the emotions of not playing for the majority of last season. He also shares comments on Joseph and how he works to be great.

Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa said the defense improved a lot in the past few weeks. He said Bain has stood out since the first week of spring and believes he will be on the field a lot this season.