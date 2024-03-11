ESPN announced Monday that Miami's spring game will take place on April 13th and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and ACCNX at 4:00 PM Eastern.

The network also announced that Miami's Pro Day will also be streamed live on Monday, March 18th, at 2:00 PM Eastern.

Hurricanes football alumni will have its annual dinner the night before. There are plans for the former greats to be incorporated in game-day activities.

The spring game will be held on campus at Cobb Stadium, and attendance will be first available to season-ticket holders who are Hurricane club members. Based on a tiered system, contributors to Miami Athletics are members of the Hurricane Club.

Cobb Stadium, home to Miami's soccer and track teams, has a 500-capacity grandstand, and additional seating will be added prior to the spring game.

Students will be allowed to attend based on availability.