Miami sprinters pace field on final day of Hurricane Invitational
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami track and field team finished the annual Hurricane Invitational Saturday afternoon at Cobb Stadium.
Senior sprinter Solomon Strader clocked a wind-legal time of 21.03 (+1.7) in the men’s 200m, good for the fifth-fastest time in Miami outdoor school history and ninth overall at the invitational.
While running a wind-illegal time of 20.83, freshman Ace Malone finished sixth overall in the men’s 200m.
Makenzy Pierre-Webster and Gabriella Grissom beat the women’s 400m competition, earning first and second-place finishes. Pierre-Webster finished first with 52.40, while Grissom followed with a final time of 53.67.
In the women’s 100m hurdles, Christina Warren clocked 13.69 against strong competition to finish fifth.
Next week, the Hurricanes will return to Cobb Stadium on March 23 for the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational. The one-day meet will begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s pole vault, while track events will start at 1:05 p.m. with the women’s 4x100m relay.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
