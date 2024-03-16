CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami track and field team finished the annual Hurricane Invitational Saturday afternoon at Cobb Stadium. Senior sprinter Solomon Strader clocked a wind-legal time of 21.03 (+1.7) in the men’s 200m, good for the fifth-fastest time in Miami outdoor school history and ninth overall at the invitational.

While running a wind-illegal time of 20.83, freshman Ace Malone finished sixth overall in the men’s 200m. Makenzy Pierre-Webster and Gabriella Grissom beat the women’s 400m competition, earning first and second-place finishes. Pierre-Webster finished first with 52.40, while Grissom followed with a final time of 53.67.

