CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Down by 25 early in the second half, Florida State decided not to stop playing. And the Seminoles ended Miami’s hopes of a perfect home season.

Matthew Cleveland’s 3-pointer as time expired capped Florida State’s comeback from a huge deficit and the Seminoles stunned No. 13 Miami 85-84 on Saturday. “We showed a little bit about who we are,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. Jordan Miller had given Miami the lead on a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left. But Cleveland let fly from about 25 feet and the ball swished to give the Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) their best moment of the season. They ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak, knocked the Hurricanes out of the outright lead in the ACC standings, and denied the bid for a perfect home record. Miami was 15-0 at the Watsco Center entering Saturday. “Miami’s a really, really good basketball team. ... I would hate to play them in the NCAA Tournament,” Hamilton said.

Cleveland and Darin Green Jr. each had 20 points for Florida State, which got 13 from Caleb Mills and 11 from Jalen Warley. Miller led Miami (23-6, 14-5) with 21 points. Norchad Omier had 15, Isaiah Wong scored 14 and Bensley Joseph added 12 for the Hurricanes. “We played as well as we could in the first half,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “But it appeared to me to start the second half that our battery died. We didn’t have the energy or juice and it showed most of all with our defense.” Miami simply could not get stops in the second half. Florida State shot 68% in the final 20 minutes, lost the lead twice in the final 40 seconds — then stunned its biggest rival anyway. “Credit to them. They played hard,” Miller said. “I think they just wanted it more. We came out unfocused. ... We’ve just got to find a way to close out games like this. There’s no excuse for us losing this game.” Miami ran out to a 14-2 lead after 3 1/2 minutes, and Florida State chipped away to get within 28-23 with 8:12 left in the half. The next seven minutes were all Miami. It appeared a 22-2 run would essentially put the game away before halftime, pushing the Hurricanes’ lead to 50-25. Miami made eight of its final 10 shots of the half. “The first half, we just weren’t ready,” Hamilton said.