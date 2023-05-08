CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a career outing against Presbyterian, Miami ace Gage Ziehl garnered National Pitcher of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball, as announced Monday.

In the series opener, Ziehl recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts across a co-career-long eight scoreless innings. The right-hander retired 20 of the first 23 batters he faced, scattering three hits and a walk in the Hurricanes’ 13-4 victory.