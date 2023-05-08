Miami starter Gage Ziehl earns pitcher of the week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a career outing against Presbyterian, Miami ace Gage Ziehl garnered National Pitcher of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball, as announced Monday.
In the series opener, Ziehl recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts across a co-career-long eight scoreless innings. The right-hander retired 20 of the first 23 batters he faced, scattering three hits and a walk in the Hurricanes’ 13-4 victory.
The national distinction marks the second career weekly honor for Ziehl, as the 6-foot, 216-pound hurler earned ACC Pitcher of the Week plaudits on March 13.
No. 11 Miami (31-16, 14-10 ACC) closes out a four-game homestand Wednesday against FIU. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics
