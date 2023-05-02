Miami still looking to add players via the the transfer portal
Jim Larrnaga and his staff are looking to continue the momentum from a historic Final Four appearance.
It's been about a month since the Canes made history and now the search continues to replace key departures from the team - Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Favour Aire, and Danilo Jovanovich. Wong and Miller departed for their chance at the NBA Draft. Walker transferred to Indiana, Beverly to Wichita State, and Jovanovich to Louisville.
A player that may be added to the Miami roster is a name that brings up some bad memories for the Hurricanes.
Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, a 6'7" shooting guard who averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last season is most famous in South Florida for hitting a last-second shot in an 85-84 win against the Hurricanes on February 25th.
Cleveland is down to three schools with Miami making the cut, along with Auburn and Missouri. He visited UM a few weeks ago and Auburn last weekend. Cleveland is expected to make his decision this week.
Other Names To Watch
The Ivy League Player of the Year averaged 23.4 points per game shooting 46 percent from the floor. Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina, UConn, Michigan, Indiana, St. Johns, and Miami are all perceived to be good fits.
The freshman averaged 9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. Several schools are interested in White including Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Georgia, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Louisville.
Cincinnati, Arkansas, UCLA, LSU, and Syracuse are all very interested in the big man. He averaged 6.8 points and 8 rebounds last season.
Another big man on this list, Dickinson visited Kansas, Kentucky, and Villanova. Maryland and Georgetown are also in the mix and for a Miami team that lacks size, why not throw their hat in the mix?
Auburn seems like the clear-cut favorite at this point. Lawrence was productive last season scoring 13.1 points, grabbing 4.4 rebounds, and dishing out 1.7 assists. He shot 50.2 percent from the floor.
The MAC player of the year is a prolific scorer at 19.5 points per game but also helped the Toledo Rockets with 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Illinois will be a player as well as Indiana in his recruitment.
In 2022-23 NKamhoua was a force to be reckoned with scoring 10.8 points five rebounds and two assists. Michigan is in a good spot right now to land the 6'9" power forward but Kentucky also pushing.
Bradley visited NC State but Memphis is also very interested in the point guard. The freshman from Rochester scored 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season.
Damion Collins has yet to show what he can really do on the college level, but the potential is there for the sophomore to have a breakout year at his next destination.
