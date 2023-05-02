Jim Larrnaga and his staff are looking to continue the momentum from a historic Final Four appearance.

It's been about a month since the Canes made history and now the search continues to replace key departures from the team - Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Favour Aire, and Danilo Jovanovich. Wong and Miller departed for their chance at the NBA Draft. Walker transferred to Indiana, Beverly to Wichita State, and Jovanovich to Louisville.

A player that may be added to the Miami roster is a name that brings up some bad memories for the Hurricanes.

Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, a 6'7" shooting guard who averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last season is most famous in South Florida for hitting a last-second shot in an 85-84 win against the Hurricanes on February 25th.