Miami Still Making Offensive Line a Focus in 2024
Head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal have made their name in developing offensive linemen and recruiting at an elite level. The duo did just that in 2023, securing commitments from five players along the offensive line, including two of the top three offensive tackles in the class.
It seems that trend is going to continue into the next class, as Miami has offered several 2024 linemen since the Early Signing Period.
The majority of this group gained offers because of thorough evaluations by the staff, as just three of the ten are four-star prospects. The highest-rated of the group is Woodland (SC) offensive tackle Kam Pringle, one of the top 50 players in the country.
Pringle is an Under Armour All-America Game commit who holds 27 offers. At the beginning of his junior year, he announced a top ten that did not include Miami, but the Canes are the most recent offer since he dropped that group back in September.
Miami has been searching for versatile offensive linemen and four-star Max Anderson is just that. He had played both guard and tackle this season and went from around 260 pounds to about 300 pounds this year.
His growth, physicality, and positional versatility make him the perfect target for Cristobal and Mirabal. Some of the top programs in the country have taken notice as well. This season he's picked up offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State.
Florida native Jonathan Daniels is a 6'5" 285-pound offensive/defensive lineman that is clocking a 4.92 40-yard dash. The physical freak played both offensive tackle and defensive end this season. As an offensive lineman, he destroyed second-level defenders and explodes off the ball.
He shows flashes as a defender and could honestly play that side of the ball at the next level, much like Miami freshman Anez Cooper. His lean frame projects to an offensive tackle or as a three-technique defensive tackle. He has 23 offers and is one of the most sought-after players at the position.
Cristobal thrived on recruiting players with an international background in this class, picking up five-star offensive tackles Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa, four-star defensive end Collins Acheampoing and three-star offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau.
Miami offered another internationally based prospect in three-star offensive tackle Manasse Itete. He is originially from Congo and has a basektball background much like Acheampong.
Itete really started picking up steam this past summer at camps. He is now up to 12 offers and likely to explode in rankings once he starts to visit schools and gets eyes on him in the spring time.
Calvary Christian (FL) offensive lineman Joseph Ionata has visited Miami more than any of the ten linemen offered in the past couple of weeks. He was on campus on three different occasions and has been pushing for an offer since the Legends Camp.
Mirabal has talked to him about playing all five positions on the line and Ionata feels confident in his ability at every spot. He said that Miami gave him his best visit experience out of any program in the state, which will be vital as he continues to emerge as a Power Five prospect.
Boston College and Duke are his other Power-Five offers.
Miami almost took two centers in the 2023 class, and with starter Jakai Clark heading into his final season, depth and a potential future starter will be needed.
Three-star Antonio Tripp out of IMG Academy (FL) ended up being the guy, but early evaluations and offers for this class might show that Ponte Vedra (FL) three-star Jake Guarnera might be the guy for 2024.
Guarnera's father, Jim Guarnera, played on the defensive line for Rutgers and in the NFL for a short time for the San Francisco 49ers.
He may have already outplayed a future at Rutgers, as North Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, and now Miami have all offered. Guarnera mentioned that he was "impressed" by Miami's 2023 class.
Another Under Armor All-America Game commit offered by Miami is Isaiah 'Ike' Garcia out of Utah. Garcia played left tackle this season and earned first-team All-State honors.
According to Garcia, Mirabal has been following him since he was at Oregon and the offensive line coach let him know that a relationship will be built between him and Garcia. He has hinted at a potential official visit, which would likely come before the fall season begins.
Garcia had this to say about the growing offensive line depth at Miami:
"Miami will definitely have a lot of depth at my position, but I believe I can compete with anybody."
The Mauigoa brothers may be the beginning of a pipeline from Hawaii and could help with one of the latest offers - 2024 offensive lineman Preston Taumua. Taumua is already a massive 6'4" 317-pounds before he even steps into a college weight room, representing the change in size that Cristobal is bringing to Miami.
Taumua since September has picked up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. That does not happen usually for players with such a thin offer sheet going into their junior year.
To allow no sacks (for the second year in a row), earn All-Region and All-State honors puts three-star offensive tackle John Wayne Oliver in elite company. Oliver said the relationship with Miami is very new and did not even think he was on the Canes radar.
It is good timing to jump in the race, too, as Oliver wants to lock his future home in before the start of his senior year. Miami will likely get an official from Oliver but nothing is set in stone for him just yet.
What intrigues Oliver the most about Miami is the fact that two five-star players at his position signed to Miami and the fact that they were able to grab a top five class:
"That affects my decision tremendously, because I want to go somewhere where I can reach my full potential and compete for conference championships and national championships. Also to have a shot to the in the NFL. I know Miami just got two five-star offensive tackles and I want to get to know they decided Miami and if I should too."
The biggest freak of the group might be a player with no stars right now. Lake Norman (NC) offensive tackle Ethan Calloway was a breakout player this season after being a part-time varsity contributor as a sophomore. He continues to grow into his 6'7" 300-pound frame which includes a seven-foot wingspan.
Calloway helped open up holes for his offense to rush for over 2800 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. That recent success has led to Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, North Carolina State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, to all offer despite his lack of recruiting buzz. He is another example of Mirabal working deep into evaluation regardless of hype or name.
