Miami Student-Athletes Earn Degrees at Fall Commencement
CORAL GABLES, FL – During commencement exercises today at the University of Miami, 37 Hurricanes student-athletes are set to earn their undergraduate or graduate degrees.
“Graduation is a significant milestone for our student-athletes, and I am extremely proud of what this group of Hurricanes has accomplished,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “I am excited to see where their life's journey takes them from here, and they will always have a home at the University of Miami.”
Seven of the University’s athletic programs were represented at today’s commencement, led by the football team with 15 graduates, including All-America safety Kamren Kinchens and All-ACC wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
The list includes ACC 400-meter indoor and outdoor champion Moriah Oliveira, NCAA triple jump silver medalist Russell Robinson, and volleyball All-ACC selection Savannah Vach, who set Miami’s career assists record.
Two former student-athletes are set to graduate, including Frank Gore, who played running back at UM from 2001-04 before embarking on a 16-year career in the National Football League. He ranks third in the NFL in career rushing yards.
Fall 2023 Student-Athlete Graduates
Baseball - Dario Gomez, Carlos Lequerica
Football - Cesar Castillo, Corey Flagg, Jr., Jayden George, Luis Gutierrez, Will Hutchinson, Kamren Kinchens, Frank Ladson*, Jacob Lichtenstein*, Josh Neely, Zion Nelson, Lucas Peterson, Ryan Ragone*, Xavier Restrepo, Tyler Van Dyke, Chantz Williams
Rowing - Mimmi Balaam
Soccer - Taylor Shell, Cailey Wesolowsky
Men’s Track & Field - Remy Berberena, Ryler Gould, Jalen Gordon, Sincere Rhea, Russell Robinson, Solomon Strader, Andre Turay
Women’s Track & Field - Kennedy Brace, Blanca Hervas Rodriguez, Daphnee Lavassas, Marquasha Myers*, Moriah Oliveira, Sierra Oliveira
Volleyball - Abby Casiano, Savannah Vach*
Former Student-Athletes - Frank Gore (football), Rachel Robertson* (track and field)
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
