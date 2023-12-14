CORAL GABLES, FL – During commencement exercises today at the University of Miami, 37 Hurricanes student-athletes are set to earn their undergraduate or graduate degrees.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our student-athletes, and I am extremely proud of what this group of Hurricanes has accomplished,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “I am excited to see where their life's journey takes them from here, and they will always have a home at the University of Miami.”

Seven of the University’s athletic programs were represented at today’s commencement, led by the football team with 15 graduates, including All-America safety Kamren Kinchens and All-ACC wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.