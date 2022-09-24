Miami Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Middle Tennessee State
Miami Gardens, FL -- After an emotional loss to Texas A&M, the Hurricanes were looking to bounce back at home to a team that Miami was favored to beat by 25 points.
Instead, Miami suffered one of its most embarrassing losses in school history. Middle Tennessee State shocked Miami at Hard Rock Stadium 45-31.
The 45 points were the most points allowed by a non-power program since 1944.
Tyler Van Dyke had arguably the worse game of his career completing just 16-of-32 for just 138 yards and throwing two interceptions. He failed to get anything going for the offense as MTSU had a three-score lead mid-third quarter.
He was pulled from the game.
With 7:43 left in the third quarter, backup quarterback Jake Garcia entered the football game, and the energy at Hard Rock Stadium went all the way up. Garcia completed two passes out of the gate. The first was a 23-yarder to Will Mallory followed by a 39-yarder to Key'Shawn Smith, which got the Hurricanes down to the one-yard line. Thad Franklin forced it in from there to make it a 31-17 game with 6:08 left to go in the third quarter. Franklin finished with 15 carries for 36 yards scoring two touchdowns.
Garcia completed the game going 10-of-19 for 169 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
It was over when...
Middle Tennessee State scored with 8:42 left to play in the game. Quarterback Chase Cunningham connected with Jaylin Lane for a 24-yard pass play to get them into goal to go. Frank Peasant punched it in from short distance and the score made it a three-score game again. Cunningham completed 16-of-25 for 408 yards throwing for three scores and running for another.
Game Story
This game could not start any worse for Van Dyke and the Miami offense. On three drives Miami turned the ball over three times. Van Dyke’s first pass was thrown directly to Decorian Patterson for the first turnover of the game, his second pass was tipped at the line by Zeke Rankin then caught and ran in for a touchdown. The third turnover was a fumble from Jaylan Knighton recovered by Zaylin Wood.
The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium started booing the home team early.
Signs of life from the Hurricanes ensued on the next play. Miami safety Kamren Kinchens dove for the football and came up with his second interception of the season. But that cheer would be short-lived.
Middle Tennessee would extend its lead on the ensuing drive. Cunningham found DJ England-Chisolm streaking wide open for a 71-yard touchdown.
MTSU would continue its onslaught to extend its lead once again in the second quarter. Cunningham nearly passed for his second touchdown of the game as Lane took a short pass 89-yards down to the Miami five-yard line. Cunningham would take it the rest of the way with a quarterback keeper to make it a 24-3 game with 12:17 to play in the half.
Miami was desperate to get points before the break and it would take 15-plays for the Hurricanes to get more points on the board. After a series of throws by Van Dyke and runs by Henry Parrish. Parrish would finally get in for the Hurricanes on a short pass from six yards out. Parrish finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and the receiving touchdown.
Miami found themselves down 24-10 at halftime.
Cunningham's stellar day continued in the second half. The redshirt senior connected on yet another deep ball, this one to Elijah Metcalf for a 69-yard touchdown to make it a three-touchdown lead.
The nightmare continued in the fourth quarter as Jake Garcia failed to connect with Mallory on a 4th and goal from the one-yard line. Chase Cunningham then found England-Chisolm for a 98-yard touchdown on the very next play.
Miami did not go down without a fight as Key'Shawn Smith took the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. It was the first time Miami returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2015 (Corn Elder).
Miami would add another Franklin touchdown late but the offense would sputter on the last drive as Garcia failed to connect Frank Ladson.
Other notes
Left tackle Zion Nelson and Jabari Ishmael did not dress for the game.
Tyrique Stevenson went into the medical tent in the first half and did not dress for the second half due to a lower extremity injury.
Punter Lou Hedley did not punt in this game due to a muscle strain but continued to be the holder on placekicks. Matt Hutchinson assumed the punting duties and averaged 47.3 yards per punt.
Parrish left the game in the second half which seemed to be a head injury.
Knighton did not see much action because of an ankle injury.
Darryl Porter Jr. also left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return .
Frank Ladson who led the team in receiving with six catches for 65 yards did not see many targets in the second half.