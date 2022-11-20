UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team dropped an 88-70 decision Sunday afternoon against Maryland in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament championship game.

Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 22 points for Miami (4-1) at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Maryland (5-0) started 6-of-11 from deep and grabbed 13 of the first 16 rebounds, including posting a 6-0 mark offensively. The Terrapins used a 14-2 run in 3:29, including scoring 11 straight points, to build a 28-17 edge with 10:47 on the first-half clock. Miami quickly pulled within four, using a 7-0 surge in 67 seconds to make it 28-24 with 7:59 to go in the frame.

The Terrapins, however, continued their strong shooting and rebounding, en route to a 47-34 advantage at halftime. They shot 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) overall, 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from deep and 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) at the line, while logging a 22-8 edge on the glass, in the first 20 minutes.

Maryland upped its edge as high as 19 in the second half, but Miami would not go away and closed within 10, 73-63, with 6:30 to go after a 6-0 burst in 72 seconds. The Hurricanes go no closer the rest of the way, though, and dropped their first contest of the 2022-23 season.

The Terrapins, who made their last six shots, finished the afternoon 30-of-50 (60.0 percent) from the floor, 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) on 3-pointers and 19-of-23 (82.6 percent) at the stripe. They made 20 of their first 30 field goals through the opening 24 minutes.

Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller and third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier each joined Wong in double figures, posting 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Senior forward Donta Scott logged 24 points and eight rebounds, both game bests, for the Terrapins. Sophomore forward Julian Reese had 17 points, while senior guard Hakim Hart recorded 14, graduate student guard Jahmir Young logged 13 and graduate student guard Donald Carey added 12.

Miami now returns home for a Wednesday night matchup with St. Francis Brooklyn at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., slated for 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics