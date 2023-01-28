Miami Suffers Painful Road Loss To Pitt
PITTSBURGH – The University of Miami men’s basketball team led by eight with under three minutes to play Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center, but could not hold on in a narrow 71-68 setback at Pittsburgh.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller scored a team-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half, for No. 20/19 Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC).
After a sluggish start offensively, the Hurricanes went on an 8-0 run in 67 seconds and then, after a Pittsburgh (15-7, 8-3 ACC) basket, followed it with a 7-0 surge in 93 seconds. The 15-2 burst in just 3:26 included six straight made field goals and 10 points by Miller, helping Miami turn a four-point deficit into a nine-point edge, 26-17, with 5:25 on the first-half timer.
The Hurricanes upped the run to 20-5 and the lead to a game-high 11, 31-20, with 2:35 to go in the frame, but the Panthers scored eight of the last 10 points and Miami took a 33-28 advantage into the locker room.
In the first eight minutes of the second half, Miami shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range and pushed its lead back to 11 multiple times, including to 53-42 with 12:13 to go. The Panthers, though, would not go away and closed within three, 61-58, with 5:38 on the clock.
The Hurricanes responded with a 7-2 burst to stretch the lead back to eight, 68-60, with 2:26 to play, but Pittsburgh scored the next nine points to go in front, 69-68, with 26 seconds left. It marked the first lead for the home team since 8:01 remained in the first half.
Miami had multiple chances to regain the lead, but the Panthers held on and hit a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left to make it a game-ending 11-0 run over the final 2:03.
After starting 5-of-17 from the floor, Miami went 21-of-36 the rest of the way to finish 26-of-53 (49.1 percent). The Panthers opened 8-of-30, but went 18-of-35 over the last 21 minutes to finish 26-of-65 (40.0 percent).
Pittsburgh went 7-of-14 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range in the second half alone and also ended the contest with a 12-1 edge in offensive rebounds that led to a 17-2 margin in second-chance points.
Miller’s 18 points came on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 6-of-7 clip before the intermission. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored 14 points on his 22nd birthday, while third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier recorded 11 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
Hinson paced all scorers with 21 points, including 19 on 7-of-11 shooting—that included a 5-of-9 ledger from deep—in the final 21 minutes. Jamarius Burton scored 19 points for the Panthers, while fellow graduate student guard Greg Elliott added.
Their three-game road stint complete, the Hurricanes now return home for a Tuesday night matchup with Virginia Tech, slated for 7 p.m. on ESPNU from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
