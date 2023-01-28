PITTSBURGH – The University of Miami men’s basketball team led by eight with under three minutes to play Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center, but could not hold on in a narrow 71-68 setback at Pittsburgh.

Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller scored a team-high 18 points, including 14 in the first half, for No. 20/19 Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC).

After a sluggish start offensively, the Hurricanes went on an 8-0 run in 67 seconds and then, after a Pittsburgh (15-7, 8-3 ACC) basket, followed it with a 7-0 surge in 93 seconds. The 15-2 burst in just 3:26 included six straight made field goals and 10 points by Miller, helping Miami turn a four-point deficit into a nine-point edge, 26-17, with 5:25 on the first-half timer.

The Hurricanes upped the run to 20-5 and the lead to a game-high 11, 31-20, with 2:35 to go in the frame, but the Panthers scored eight of the last 10 points and Miami took a 33-28 advantage into the locker room.

In the first eight minutes of the second half, Miami shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range and pushed its lead back to 11 multiple times, including to 53-42 with 12:13 to go. The Panthers, though, would not go away and closed within three, 61-58, with 5:38 on the clock.