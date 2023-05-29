The Hurricanes (40-19), who are hosting for the 29th time in program history, begin their postseason run against the Black Bears Friday. The Longhorns and the Ragin’ Cajuns will also play Friday.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team has been tabbed the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Tournament and will welcome second-seeded Texas , third-seeded Louisiana, and fourth-seeded Maine to Mark Light Field for the NCAA Coral Gables Regional, the selection committee announced Monday.

Miami is making its 49th postseason appearance and owns an all-time NCAA Regional record of 130-52 (.714), including an 89-19 (.824) ledger at Mark Light Field.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Palo Alto Regional, hosted by No. 8 overall seed Stanford.

The first pitch between Miami and Maine is set for 7 PM Eastern at Mark Light Field.

Click here for the full schedule of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics