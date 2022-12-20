The University of Miami men’s basketball team knocked off sixth-ranked Virginia, 66-64, Tuesday night in its first top-25 matchup of the season. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 24 points for No. 22 Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), which led by as many as 15 points and trailed for just 34 seconds in front of a season-high 7,257 fans at the Watsco Center. After Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) scored the opening basket, Miami forced six consecutive misses and, in just 3:33, put up 12 straight points at the other end to go up by 10 after just five-and-a-half minutes. The Hurricanes extended their lead to 14, 26-12, with 9:15 on the clock after a four-point play by Wong capped a 12-2 run in 2:33.

Miami entered the locker room with a 36-26 edge after holding the Cavaliers to just 34.5 percent (10-of-29) shooting, including a 22.2 percent (2-of-9) clip beyond the arc. The Hurricanes kept Virginia scoreless for the first 5:16 after the break, making it a stretch of 7:07 without a point for the Cavaliers, as the home team upped its lead to 15 points, 41-26. In total, Miami held the Cavaliers without a basket for 8:21. Virginia closed within one, 43-42, with 8:54 to go after a 10-0 burst in 2:15, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from graduate student forward Ben Vander Plas. Miami, though, never gave away the lead and pushed it back as high as 10 down the stretch on the way to its 11th top-10 win in head coach Jim Larrañaga’s 12-year tenure. Virginia, which entered the night No. 11 in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency, shot just 36.7 percent (22-of-60) overall and 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from deep. In addition to its strong defense, Miami posted a 9-0 margin in fast-break points and shot 77.2 percent (17-of-22) at the line. Wong shot 7-of-13 overall, 2-of-3 from deep, and 8-of-9 at the line. The Piscataway, N.J., native added six rebounds and a team-high five assists. He became the first Hurricane with four straight 20-point performances since Jack McClinton in January 2009.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40IFBPSU5UIFBMQVkgYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS96YXl3b25nMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHpheXdvbmcy MTwvYT4gZ2V0cyB0aGlzIGNyb3dkIEdPSU5HITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q2FuZXNIb29wczwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQUNDTUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQUNDTUJCPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBhY2NuZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejl4Y1Mx UkRKNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3o5eGNTMVJESjQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQUNDIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAYWNjbWJiKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY21iYi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTM4MzYy MjY1OTU3MTcxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK