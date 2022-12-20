Miami Takes Down No. 6 Virginia, Wong Scores Game-High 24
The University of Miami men’s basketball team knocked off sixth-ranked Virginia, 66-64, Tuesday night in its first top-25 matchup of the season.
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 24 points for No. 22 Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), which led by as many as 15 points and trailed for just 34 seconds in front of a season-high 7,257 fans at the Watsco Center.
After Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) scored the opening basket, Miami forced six consecutive misses and, in just 3:33, put up 12 straight points at the other end to go up by 10 after just five-and-a-half minutes. The Hurricanes extended their lead to 14, 26-12, with 9:15 on the clock after a four-point play by Wong capped a 12-2 run in 2:33.
Miami entered the locker room with a 36-26 edge after holding the Cavaliers to just 34.5 percent (10-of-29) shooting, including a 22.2 percent (2-of-9) clip beyond the arc.
The Hurricanes kept Virginia scoreless for the first 5:16 after the break, making it a stretch of 7:07 without a point for the Cavaliers, as the home team upped its lead to 15 points, 41-26. In total, Miami held the Cavaliers without a basket for 8:21.
Virginia closed within one, 43-42, with 8:54 to go after a 10-0 burst in 2:15, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from graduate student forward Ben Vander Plas. Miami, though, never gave away the lead and pushed it back as high as 10 down the stretch on the way to its 11th top-10 win in head coach Jim Larrañaga’s 12-year tenure.
Virginia, which entered the night No. 11 in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency, shot just 36.7 percent (22-of-60) overall and 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from deep. In addition to its strong defense, Miami posted a 9-0 margin in fast-break points and shot 77.2 percent (17-of-22) at the line.
Wong shot 7-of-13 overall, 2-of-3 from deep, and 8-of-9 at the line. The Piscataway, N.J., native added six rebounds and a team-high five assists. He became the first Hurricane with four straight 20-point performances since Jack McClinton in January 2009.
Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller logged 11 points, while third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier posted 10 to go along with a team-high eight rebounds and a season-high four blocks.
Vander Plas led Virginia with a season-best 20 points, while graduate student guard Kihei Clark added 13 despite Miami holding him to 2-of-10 shooting. Junior guard Reece Beekman notched 10 points in the setback.
After a week without a contest, the Hurricanes resume play Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. against Vermont at the Watsco Center, live on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
