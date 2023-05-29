The trend of Miami targets transferring to South Florida and national power Miami Central continues with the move by three-star athlete Jamari Howard from Westland Hialeah.

He follows in the path of four-star pass rusher Armondo Blount, Miami commit linebacker Vincent Shavers, elite California transfers T.A. Cunningham and Bekkem Kritza as well as four-star defensive tackle Anthony Smith. Every single transfer is a priority for Miami in the 2024 or 2025 classes.

The Rockets have already sent linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive lineman Rueben Bain down the street to Coral Gables. Howard sees that pipeline and he sees it as an opportunity to learn more about Miami.

"It helps Miami, helps them keep me home," said Howard. "I'll get a chance to pick Rueben and Wesley mind on what Miami brings to the table. I know there's a pipeline there. They are one of the schools I am looking at. We will see what happens in my recruitment."

Howard immediately upgrades an already loaded Central defense that consists of double-digit Power Five offered prospects. After winning a share of the high school national championship last season, the Rockets are going for the whole thing and Howard is a key ingredient to that process.