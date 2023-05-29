Miami Target CB Jamari Howard Transfers to Miami Central
The trend of Miami targets transferring to South Florida and national power Miami Central continues with the move by three-star athlete Jamari Howard from Westland Hialeah.
He follows in the path of four-star pass rusher Armondo Blount, Miami commit linebacker Vincent Shavers, elite California transfers T.A. Cunningham and Bekkem Kritza as well as four-star defensive tackle Anthony Smith. Every single transfer is a priority for Miami in the 2024 or 2025 classes.
The Rockets have already sent linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive lineman Rueben Bain down the street to Coral Gables. Howard sees that pipeline and he sees it as an opportunity to learn more about Miami.
"It helps Miami, helps them keep me home," said Howard. "I'll get a chance to pick Rueben and Wesley mind on what Miami brings to the table. I know there's a pipeline there. They are one of the schools I am looking at. We will see what happens in my recruitment."
Howard immediately upgrades an already loaded Central defense that consists of double-digit Power Five offered prospects. After winning a share of the high school national championship last season, the Rockets are going for the whole thing and Howard is a key ingredient to that process.
"I feel like they are going to get me ready for the next level," said Howard of what he feels Central will be able to do for him in his senior season. "They are just going to polish parts of my game that can round out things for me. I've seen what they have done with guys like Stanquan Clark and I see the same potential with me going there."
Things have recently opened up in a big way for Howard in recruiting. Two weeks ago, he backed off his long time pledge to Michigan State. Florida and Florida State are battling with Miami to keep the 6'3" cornerback home.
While the pull of proximity could keep Howard in Florida, he is now one of the most sought after defensive back prospects on the market and will be hearing from a number of top programs through the summer. He holds offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama.
Howard is an Adidas All-American Bowl commit and had a standout junior season, producing 33 tackles, 15 pass break ups, 2 forced fumbles and an interception while also playing offense and scoring as a punt returner.
