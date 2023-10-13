Here's a rundown of the top high school games of the weekend involving Miami commits and targets.

Jade Card, Athlete, Miami Norland (FL) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Miami Norland (FL) vs Miami Central (FL)

Miami Central Prospects to Watch:

Miami Norland Prospects to Watch:

This is a game that will be chippy from the time warm-ups start. These Miami powers have been chomping at the bit to play each other all year. Central knocked Norland off in the third round of the playoffs, 35-20, last season - sweeping them in two games played. Norland loaded up this off-season, spearheaded by the arm of top ten 2025 dual-threat quarterback Ennio Yapoor and roughly 20-plus Division One prospects. The Vikings are deep in the conversation for state title contenders for the Florida 2M classification. The Rockets have two losses on their resume - a surprising total through five games - but only had close calls against two of the top three highest-ranked teams in the nation (Bishop Gorman and Chaminade-Madonna). Central probably has the best offensive line in South Florida mixed with a Division One prospect at basically every position on both sides of the ball. Like every top game in South Florida this season, do not expect anything to end before the final few minutes of this one.

Aydin Breland, Defensive Tackle, Mater Dei (CA) (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Mater Dei (CA) vs St. John Bosco (CA)

Mater Dei Prospects to Watch:

St. John Bosco Prospects to Watch:

A win here for Mater Dei might all but shore up a national championship for the California power. They have dominated opponents, including the only team to beat St. John Bosco - Hawaii's Kahuku - by 47 points. Miami has already identified double-digit Monarchs that they could see in their program, including four-star defensive tackle Aydin Breland, who decides this weekend between Miami, Oregon, and Georgia. There is no weakness for the top team in America, and the fact that nobody has come closer than 13 points of them is a scary thought, even heading into this rivalry game. This is likely one of two matchups remaining this season between these teams, but Bosco needs another win against an elite opponent to stay in the national title race. They already knocked off borderline top-10 opponent St. Thomas Aquinas earlier in the year to win against the best.

Jadon Perlotte, Linebacker, Buford (GA)

Buford (GA) vs Mill Creek (GA)

Buford Prospects to Watch:

Mill Creek Prospects to Watch:

This is the first of two excellent Georgia matchups. Buford is riding a 14-game win streak and featuring a loaded roster, including multiple key Miami targets on the defensive side of the ball. So far, in 2023, they have held five of their six opponents to seven points or less. Sitting in the top five of the national rankings, knocking off Mill Creek would be another notch in their resume as they push for national title consideration. Mill Creek is no joke, though. They are ranked among the top 25 teams in the country and have scored 27 or more points in every game so far. This is redemption time for the Hawks, whose only loss in 2022 came in a 12-point win for Buford. Both of these teams are expected to make runs at the state title this year in Georgia's 7A classification, and the winner of this one likely becomes the favorite in the future.

Ny Carr, Wide Receiver, Colquitt County

Colquitt County (GA) vs Camden County (GA)

Colquitt County Prospects to Watch:

Camden County Prospects to Watch: