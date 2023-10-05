Here's a rundown of the top high school games of the weekend involving Miami commits and targets.

Out of State Games

Kenwood (IL) vs Morgan Park (IL) (Saturday)



Marquise Lightfoot, Defensive End, Kenwood (IL) (Rivals.com)

Most of Miami's out-of-state targets and commits have a pretty easy schedule, with district play starting around the country. One of Miami's highest-ranked commits in 2024, defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, is going into one of his team's biggest games of the year. After starting the year with a multi-week injury, he returned with eight tackles and two for loss last week. He will go against a 5-1 Morgan Park team currently leading the district. Last season, this game ended with nearly 20 players being ejected. This one will have a lot of emotion, and it could be Lightfoot's breakout moment of 2023.

Florida Games

Miami Booker T. Washington vs Miami Norland

Antonio Branch, Safety, Miami Booker T. Washington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is in the conversation for the biggest game in the region and one of the biggest in the country. This is a heated rivalry after the two teams split the 2022 series. Ultimately, Norland won 14-7 in the playoffs after a blowout result the first time around. Norland has been averaging over 50 points per game, led by 2025 top ten dual-threat passer Ennio Yapoor and a supporting cast of explosive skill position players like three-star Miami offered wide receiver Jade Card and underrated athlete Isaiah Scott. On top of that, their defense is double-digit deep with division-one talent. Booker T. is no slouch, though, and their only slip-up so far this season was a close loss to Miami Central, one of the top ten teams in the country. The running back duo of AJ Smith and Gerald Modest will look to control field position and the clock while their defense, led by top 2025 defensive back Antonio Branch and Ben Hanks Jr., looks to stimmy Yapoor, who already has two 500-yard games under his belt. This should be one of the best South Florida games of the year.

Homestead vs Columbus

Cortez Mills, Wide Receiver, Homestead (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Can Homestead create a three-way tie for the king at the bottom of the map? Columbus, the two-time reigning 8A/4M state champion, is undefeated this season and has already knocked off Miami Palmetto, the only team to beat Homestead so far in 2023. These teams' strengths go at each other's weaknesses in a big way. Homestead features a high-octane passing offense led by four-year starter Joshua Townsend and four-star Miami offered wide receiver Cortez Mills. Columbus, while solid on offense thanks to James Madison commit quarterback Alberto Mendoza, Appalachian State commit receiver Jose Leon, and four-star athlete Bryce Fitzgerald, is known for their elite front seven on defense that includes Miami commit defensive lineman Daylen Russell, 2025 Miami target linebacker Hector Chavez, Stanford commit defensive end Dylan Stephenson and more. Can Homestead make this a shootout? Can Columbus keep their defensive streak going? (just three touchdowns allowed in five games). Whoever can thrive in its strengths will take this primary matchup.

Benjamin vs Palm Beach Central

Waden Charles, Wide Receiver, Palm Beach Central

The battle for Miami-Dade inner-city schools, the battle for down south, and now the battle for Palm Beach. These teams come in undefeated and near or at the top of their respective class rankings at the mid-point of this season. Benjamin is trying to put a cap on a solid program run and capitalize on an exceptional roster that has Georgia commit running back Chauncey Bowens - a one-time Miami target, elite edge rusher Amaree Williams; Wake Forest commit 2024 safety Jacob Cosby-Mosley and cornerback Matthew McKenzie. Will they be able to stop the Palm Beach Central offense, though? The Benjamin defense has allowed 33 points this season, but they have not seen what is coming Friday yet. Miami commit wide receiver Waden Charles and 6'4" weapon Kamare Williams are just two toys they must slow down. It could be an exciting shootout in Wellington.

Miami Central vs Miami Northwestern

Vincent Shavers, Linebacker, Miami Central (Ryan Wright)

This is one of the traditions of South Florida, even when there is a difference in where the two teams are in a given season. Miami Central is pushing for a fifth straight state title, while Miami Northwestern is rebuilding. That does not mean the Bulls are without talent, though. Miami is already hot on the trail of 2026 legacy wide receiver Calvin Russell III and 2027 freak Nicholas Lennear. Still, there is so much more in the stable regarding underclassmen talent. Northwestern was able to come up with a huge upset win last week against a loaded Cardinal Newman team and could change the view of their season if they can get a victory for the first time since 2020. It is going to be a tall task, though. The Rockets have around double-digit division one prospects on both sides of the ball, including Miami commits Vincent Shavers and Armondo Blount, and outside of two extremely close losses to arguably the top two or three best teams in the country (Chaminade-Madonna and Bishop Gorman), they are still rolling and playing high-level football.

American Heritage Plantation vs Davie Western