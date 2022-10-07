Miami Booker T. Washington looks like they are back with a dominant performance against previously undefeated Miami Norland. The Tornadoes won 41-23 but were three scores early in the first quarter. Several of Booker T. Washington's core have Miami ties and could be major targets going forward.

The 2024 backfield of Gerald Modest and Antwan Smith spearheaded the offensive attack, controlling the clock and rushing for over 200 yards on the night. Modest popped on a 24-yard touchdown that showcased his ability to open up in space and maintain balance through contact. At 6'1 180-pounds and a solid receiver, Modest is the type of back not currently on the Miami Hurricanes roster. He is currently not hearing from Miami but hopes to become a focal point of their 2024 efforts. His ranking as the 21st-best running back in the class may be too low.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CVFcgNC1zdGFyIDIwMjQgUkIgR2VyYWxkIE1vZGVzdCBidXN0cyB0 aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBOb3JsYW5kIGRlZmVuc2UgZm9yIGEgc2NvcmU8YnI+PGJy PlRoZSA24oCZMSBiYWNrIGlzIHNtb290aCAmYW1wOyBpcyBhIHBsdXMgcmVj ZWl2ZXIgb24gdG9wIG9mIGhpcyBza2lsbHMgb24gdGhlIGdyb3VuZDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90djJ1eXBVNk9qIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdHYy dXlwVTZPajwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5l c19jb3VudHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RReW8xRFJWVDciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90UXlvMURSVlQ3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZyYW5rIFR1Y2tl ciAoQFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzgxNzI2MDQ3OTU1MjMw NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Smith was equally impressive, as the thunder to Modest's lightning. He has transformed his 215-pound frame and is a load running between the tackles. There were multiple runs where it took upward of four defenders to bring him down. As a red zone rusher, he was unstoppable and he actually led the team in rushing with well over 100 yards and two scores. He earned an FAU offer yesterday and could see a boost in recruiting, as he is over ten touchdowns on the year already.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaGRvd24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N aWFtaUJUV19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlhbWlCVFdfRkI8 L2E+LiAgQWogc21pdGggcHVuY2hlcyBpdCBpbi4gVGhleSBsZWFkIDctMCBl YXJseSAxc3QgNzo1MiBsZWZ0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DQmdV ZmRlUElHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JnVWZkZVBJRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDb2FjaCBRIChAQ29hY2hROTU0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUTk1NC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODE3MDY3NzU5NjY1MTUy MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jamorie Flagg could be the top defensive tackle in South Florida with his combination of size and athleticism. On the high school level, he is dominant as an interior pass rusher and had multiple sacks and pressures on the night. He continuously cleaned up plays and was a huge reason for Norland's worst offensive performance of the year. He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Florida State and Syracuse at the moment but Miami could be the next ACC program to have interest, especially with the lack of progress at defensive tackle in the 2023 class. Flagg is every bit of his 6'3" 245-pound listed size and carries no bad weight with room still to add. High ceiling player.

Miami recently offered 2025 standout defensive backs Ben Hanks Jr. and Antonio Branch Jr. The two played nearly every snap in this game and have helped to completely change the coverage in this Booker T. defense since last year. Both players are long and easily hit 6'1" or taller. Hanks grabbed a game-sealing interception and Branch locked down an entire side of the field as a cover two zone safety. The efforts of these two future blue-chip prospects held Norland to less than 150 yards passing and no passing touchdowns, the first time that has happened all season. Branch and Hanks were vocal about wanting to play together at the next level, as the two are cousins and have a strong bond. DeMarcus Van Dyke is the main point of contact for the duo. See list of players set to attend Miami's game this Saturday.

Other Notes

- Booker T. Washington 2024 quarterback Claudell Sherman was solid all night, playing off the dominant rushing attack of Modest and Smith. He scored three touchdowns and showed dual-threat ability on a fourth-down, quarterback power run that he took for 42-yards and six points. The junior has led the Tornadoes to a 6-1 record in 2022. - Xavier Irvin, a 2023 athlete, is going to shoot up recruiting boards in a similar manner to Chaminade-Madonna riser Edwin Joseph. The 5'11" 175-pound wide receiver/safety has been one of the most productive players in Miami-Dade County this year with eight touchdowns but his performance at defensive back (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) is what caught the eye of coaches from Colorado, Penn State and UCF that were looking on. He received his second offer from Temple yesterday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcmNlcHRpb24hIEJ5IGxpdGVyYWxseSBvbmUgb2YgbXkgZmF2 b3JpdGUgcGxheWVycyBpbiBzb3V0aCBGbG9yaWRhLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL196Zm9uem8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QF96Zm9uem88L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIHBpY2suIEJvb2tlciBUIGluIHNjb3Jp bmcgcmFuZ2UuIFhhdmllciBJcnZpbiBpcyBzZXZlcmVseSB1bmRlcnJhdGVk LiBIZSBpcyB0aGF0IEdVWSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01JbUpn cmFqZGMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NSW1KZ3JhamRjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvYWNoIFEgKEBDb2FjaFE5NTQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hROTU0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4MTcyMTk2MTY5ODU0OTc3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

- BTW 2024 WR Andre Brown Jr. is a player to watch. He is explosive to say the least and had two touchdowns for 23 and 45-yards. He is yet to receive his first offer but schools looking for a slot receiver with speed could bite on the junior.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yIHRkcyB0b25pZ2h0IGlhbiBkb25lIHlldCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sYXJyeWJsdXN0ZWluP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBsYXJyeWJsdXN0ZWluPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVjRteGVvZDhyTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Y0bXhlb2Q4ck88L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5kcmUgQnJvd24gSnIgKEBhbmRyZWJyb3duanJfKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHJlYnJvd25qcl8vc3Rh dHVzLzE1NzgyNDIwNTQzNDU0MjQ4OTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

- Norland's Thursday night performance was rough but Georgia Tech 2023 running back commit Javin Simpkins still had a highlight game with three touchdowns. He nearly willed his team back into the game and single-handily had the score within ten points with six minutes to go. He was shifty in space, making defenders miss all night, and showed power with his three red zone touchdowns.