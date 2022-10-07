News More News
Miami Targets Dominate In Dade County Matchup

Frank Tucker • CanesCounty
Miami Booker T. Washington looks like they are back with a dominant performance against previously undefeated Miami Norland. The Tornadoes won 41-23 but were three scores early in the first quarter. Several of Booker T. Washington's core have Miami ties and could be major targets going forward.

The 2024 backfield of Gerald Modest and Antwan Smith spearheaded the offensive attack, controlling the clock and rushing for over 200 yards on the night. Modest popped on a 24-yard touchdown that showcased his ability to open up in space and maintain balance through contact.

At 6'1 180-pounds and a solid receiver, Modest is the type of back not currently on the Miami Hurricanes roster. He is currently not hearing from Miami but hopes to become a focal point of their 2024 efforts. His ranking as the 21st-best running back in the class may be too low.

Smith was equally impressive, as the thunder to Modest's lightning. He has transformed his 215-pound frame and is a load running between the tackles. There were multiple runs where it took upward of four defenders to bring him down. As a red zone rusher, he was unstoppable and he actually led the team in rushing with well over 100 yards and two scores. He earned an FAU offer yesterday and could see a boost in recruiting, as he is over ten touchdowns on the year already.

Jamorie Flagg could be the top defensive tackle in South Florida with his combination of size and athleticism. On the high school level, he is dominant as an interior pass rusher and had multiple sacks and pressures on the night. He continuously cleaned up plays and was a huge reason for Norland's worst offensive performance of the year.

He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Florida State and Syracuse at the moment but Miami could be the next ACC program to have interest, especially with the lack of progress at defensive tackle in the 2023 class. Flagg is every bit of his 6'3" 245-pound listed size and carries no bad weight with room still to add. High ceiling player.

Miami recently offered 2025 standout defensive backs Ben Hanks Jr. and Antonio Branch Jr. The two played nearly every snap in this game and have helped to completely change the coverage in this Booker T. defense since last year. Both players are long and easily hit 6'1" or taller. Hanks grabbed a game-sealing interception and Branch locked down an entire side of the field as a cover two zone safety.

The efforts of these two future blue-chip prospects held Norland to less than 150 yards passing and no passing touchdowns, the first time that has happened all season. Branch and Hanks were vocal about wanting to play together at the next level, as the two are cousins and have a strong bond. DeMarcus Van Dyke is the main point of contact for the duo. See list of players set to attend Miami's game this Saturday.

Other Notes

- Booker T. Washington 2024 quarterback Claudell Sherman was solid all night, playing off the dominant rushing attack of Modest and Smith. He scored three touchdowns and showed dual-threat ability on a fourth-down, quarterback power run that he took for 42-yards and six points. The junior has led the Tornadoes to a 6-1 record in 2022.

- Xavier Irvin, a 2023 athlete, is going to shoot up recruiting boards in a similar manner to Chaminade-Madonna riser Edwin Joseph. The 5'11" 175-pound wide receiver/safety has been one of the most productive players in Miami-Dade County this year with eight touchdowns but his performance at defensive back (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) is what caught the eye of coaches from Colorado, Penn State and UCF that were looking on. He received his second offer from Temple yesterday.

- BTW 2024 WR Andre Brown Jr. is a player to watch. He is explosive to say the least and had two touchdowns for 23 and 45-yards. He is yet to receive his first offer but schools looking for a slot receiver with speed could bite on the junior.

- Norland's Thursday night performance was rough but Georgia Tech 2023 running back commit Javin Simpkins still had a highlight game with three touchdowns. He nearly willed his team back into the game and single-handily had the score within ten points with six minutes to go. He was shifty in space, making defenders miss all night, and showed power with his three red zone touchdowns.

