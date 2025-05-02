Miami targets in-state pass rusher DeAnthony Lafayette

While the recruitment of sack artist DeAnthony Lafayette has picked up this year, Friday's news still hit a bit differently.

The Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona standout added the first in-state offer within the Power 4 ranks as Miami came through.

"We had a 5 a.m. practice and Jason Taylor came by and watched our whole practice," he told Rivals. "After we talked...and he offered. He told me my hands were elite and the speed I play with is impressive, so he overlooked my height and said he was gonna be the first Florida P4 to offer me.

"I'm excited about this one!"

Lafayette, who registered 17.5 sacks in 2024, has been to Miami several times as a recruit, but each side is working on additional trips now that he has among the scholarship prospects the Hurricanes are pursuing.

"It means a lot," he said. "They’re real close to my family and to be coached by Jason Taylor is a big deal.

"I'll definitely have to move some (visit) dates around."