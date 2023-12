The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Skinner didn’t pan out at Miami and is entering the transfer portal. He had one catch for nine yards in 2023 and redshirted.

Skinner had nine catches for 129 yards and a score in 2022, getting two starts among his nine games played. The touchdown came against Georgia Tech.

The Greer, S.C., native transferred from Greer High to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, and was a Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2022. He was ranked No. 137 overall nationally, No. 2 tight end overall and No. 19 overall in Florida.