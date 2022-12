On Sunday, Miami landed a commitment from a local four-star running back Christopher Johnson. Miami will be hoping for a similar result next weekend.

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher will officially visit Coral Gables next weekend. Miami has remained in constant communication with Fletcher although committed to Ohio State for most of this year.

The senior de-committed from the Buckeyes on November 16th. The 2023 prospect took a visit to Florida this past weekend, which is the other school with a legitimate chance to land Fletcher as he explained to CanesCounty.com.