Miami to hire alum Damione Lewis as assistant defensive line coach

According to multiple reports, Colorado defensive line coach Damione Lewis will join the Miami staff as assistant defensive line coach alongside Jason Taylor. Lewis is expected to work with the defensive tackles.

Lewis is a ten-year NFL veteran who played for multiple teams in the NFL, including the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. A first-round draft pick to the then St. Louis Rams, In five years in Coral Gables, he tallied 15.5 sacks as D-Tackle for the Hurricanes.

Lewis made a significant difference for the Colorado Buffalos, increasing from 27 to 34 sacks and 65 to 79 tackles for loss, leading the Big 12.

Miami was 18th in the nation in sacks and 37th in tackles for loss in 2024