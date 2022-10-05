Miami will honor its 1987 national championship team at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday during the game against North Carolina . The team earned its second national championship program history that year.

Miami completed that season undefeated at 12-0. It was a redemption year for the Hurricanes as Miami failed to complete an undefeated '86 season with an embarrassing loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Canes started the '87 season with dominating wins over 20th ranked Florida 31-4 at home, a 51-7 road win over 10th ranked Arkansas and a classic 26-25 win over 4th ranked Florida State in Tallahassee.

Miami shut out Notre Dame that year 24-0. It was Miami's fourth straight win over the Irish. The Canes finished its regular season with a home win over 8th ranked South Carolina 20-16.

Miami culminated its season with an Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma. The game was heralded as a 'game of the century' type of matchup. The 20-14 win over the top-ranked Sooners would be the third in as many years as Miami essentially ended Oklahoma's title hopes with wins in '85 and '86.

Miami beat six ranked teams during the season.

Notable players from that team included: Steve Walsh, Melvin Bratton, Michael Irvin, Charles Henry, Brian Blades, Bennie Blades, Warren Williams, Greg Mark, Bubba McDowell, Randy Shannon, Randall Hill, Cleveland Gary, and Jeff Feagles.