Miami clearly focused on the defensive line for its 2024 class. The Hurricanes have eight defensive linemen committed to the class which includes five-star Justin Scott recently flipping from Ohio State, and Kendall Jackson as the latest addition to the class committing last Saturday.

But how does this defensive line class measure up with Miami's previous DL classes? Since 2002 (Rivals era), only two other classes (2012 and 2014) have matched the number of players in the position group, but neither class matches the star power.

This 2024 class for Miami has a four-star average with Scott as the lone five-star and one high three-star in Daylen Russell-the rest of the class are four-star prospects.

Here are the top five classes based on star average: