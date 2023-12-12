Miami to sign best DL class in school history for 2024
Miami clearly focused on the defensive line for its 2024 class. The Hurricanes have eight defensive linemen committed to the class which includes five-star Justin Scott recently flipping from Ohio State, and Kendall Jackson as the latest addition to the class committing last Saturday.
But how does this defensive line class measure up with Miami's previous DL classes? Since 2002 (Rivals era), only two other classes (2012 and 2014) have matched the number of players in the position group, but neither class matches the star power.
This 2024 class for Miami has a four-star average with Scott as the lone five-star and one high three-star in Daylen Russell-the rest of the class are four-star prospects.
Here are the top five classes based on star average:
2002
2005
2022
2023
2024
In terms of sheer numbers, Miami's 2024 class is tied for the most since '02, which gives the class the best class, although the star-average ties with '05, '22, and '23.
With eight days away from the early signing period, Miami may not be done with adding more talent to the already very talented position group.
Miami is still pushing for five-star Armondo Blount, who flipped from Miami to Florida State about two months ago. If Miami can complete the backflip, it would be the first time in history that Miami has landed two five-star defensive linemen to a class.
