Miami has a strong core returning in 2023 that has the potential to lead this team back to the winning side of ways after a tumultuous 5-7 season. Several of those core players are among the best returning players in college football according to grades from Pro Football Focus. Here are the Miami players that made the top 10 highest graded returning players at their position.

Matt Lee, Center

Miami made the offensive line a focus in both the 2023 recruiting class as well as this cycle's wave of Transfer Portal additions and center Matt Lee was a headliner of that group. Lee is the highest-graded returning center in college football this season. Last season, Lee played 1059 snaps and allowed just four pressures with zero sacks allowed for the entire season. As a run blocker, he had just two penalties and graded out at 79.1 for the year. The upgrade from Miami's offensive line from being down six scholarship linemen at one point, to having the top center in all of college football will be a breath of fresh air for the entire Canes community.

Leonard Taylor and Thomas Gore, Defensive Tackle

Leonard Taylor came to Miami with sky-high expectations as a top 50 recruit in the 2021 class. He showed flashes as a freshman racking up double-digit tackles for loss, but his breakout came last season. Taylor returns as the third-highest-graded defensive tackle in the country with a grade of 87.3 - a jump of nearly 16 points from the year prior. His 2022 consisted of 25 total pressures, which included four sacks and six quarterback hits. Five of Taylor's 12 games were graded at 80.2 or higher and they came against top opponents like North Carolina, Clemson, and Texas A&M. Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore joins Miami as almost an equally graded 2022 star as Taylor. He comes back as the seventh highest-ranked player at the position with an 84.8 grade. He was the sixth-highest graded pass rusher among interior defensive linemen last season (89.7) and the fourth-best returning for 2023. Gore had 31 total pressures, seven sacks in five different games, and 25 defensive stops (plays considered a failure for the offense by PFF). The combination of those two, plus Purdue transfer Branson Deen (74.2), developing force Ahmad Moten, veteran Jacob Lichtenstein (73.7 graded pass rusher), and rotational piece Jared Harrison-Hunte (44 pressures in last three seasons) gives Miami a strong core on the interior.

Akheem Mesidor, Defensive End

It is almost criminal how underrated defensive end Akheem Mesidor is. He came to Miami as a transfer from West Virginia and if he doubles down on his 2022 production, he could be in the conversation for the most impactful Transfer Portal addition for Miami since its inception. Mesidor returns as the fifth-highest-graded edge rusher in college football (87.1). He played 23 or more snaps in just ten games last season and had eight sacks and 28 total pressures. He was also one of the most consistent tacklers on the team, missing just two attempts for the entire season while forcing 26 offensive failures'. His impact was expected to be solid in his first year, but Mesidor made a nearly 18-point jump in his grade from 2021 to 2022 despite playing nearly 200 fewer snaps in the previous season, having more sacks and nearly as many total pressures. There is All-American and first-round pick potential for Mesidor heading into 2023, who is arguably the most valuable player in Miami's front seven. A floor of ten sacks and another season of an 80 grade or higher should be the expectation for Mesidor.

Andy Borregales, Kicker

The Borregales bloodline continues to thrive at the University of Miami. Current Miami kicker Andy Borregales was a top-ten kicker for the 2022 season in converted field goals and extra points. He made every point after an attempt for the second year in a row (32/32; 77/77 over the last two seasons) and hit 85 percent of his kicks. Borregales was automatic inside 40 yards, hitting 13 of 14 kicks. Despite not making a 50-yard kick, he was four of five beyond 40. His consistency over two years (82.9 percent) has been one of the bright spots for Miami recently. On top of all of those numbers proving his value, Borregales was also one of just five specialists who graded 90 or better on kicks/extra points and 80 or better on kick-offs - and is one of just three returning in 2023. Miami is in a great place special teams-wise with Borregales booting it.

Kam Kinchens, Safety

