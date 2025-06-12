Miami Track and Field: Devoux Deysel Wins Javelin National Championship

EUGENE, Oregon — University of Miami track and field’s Devoux Deysel etched his name into the history books Wednesday as the senior won the javelin national championship at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Heyward Field.

Deysel’s first attempt set the tone as he recorded a throw of 81.75m, besting Florida’s Leikel Cabrera Gay by 2.70m.

Deysel becomes the first male Hurricane to win a national championship since Davian Clarke in 1996 and is the first student-athlete from the Atlantic Coast Conference to win the men’s javelin title since North Carolina’s Justin Ryncavage in 2006.

The Hurricanes return to the track Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET for the women’s javelin before the women’s 400m hurdles at 9:15 p.m. and the women’s 4x400m relay at 10:36 p.m.

Day two of the NCAA Championships will be nationally televised on ESPN, beginning at 7 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found at www.flashresults.com.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics