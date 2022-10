We wanted to share this news and it is something that has been discussed internally among our staff for a few weeks. We are making a strong commitment to providing Miami Hurricanes Basketball coverage.

We will be at the Hurricanes Basketball Media Day Friday on campus and Canes basketball coverage will be one of the pillars of Canes County.

We are committed to keeping you in the loop and updated on everything important with the University of Miami's football, basketball, baseball, and other programs.